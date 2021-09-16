Tyra Banks Defends Olivia Jade's Dancing With the Stars Casting

Getty

While she had reached a level of fame as a YouTube star, Jade really rose to fame in 2019 -- when her parents, "Full House" star Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli, became embroiled in the college admission scandal. Jade was as the center of the controversy, as the parents spent $500,000 in brides to get both daughters into USC.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Banks went on the record to express her support for the fallen influencer. "I think Olivia is so brave. I think people don't know her, they know what happened to her," she told the outlet.

"She has said that she did not know about what was going on and it's really sad, and it’s very hurtful when something publicly happens but you had nothing to do with it," Banks continued. "So I trust that she says she didn't know."

'She is having to deal with that and I think shes coming to 'Dancing With the Stars' to be able to tell her story and show her vulnerability," Tyra added. As for Olivia's qualifications to be considered a "star," Banks feels she fits the bill.

"And is she a celebrity? Not traditionally, but what is a celebrity today? If that's the case then there's no Instagram influencer that is a celebrity. We are in a whole different world and celebrity has taken a turn and a change," she answered. "If people are talking about you, you're famous. And you can be on 'Dancing With the Stars'."

Olivia Jade herself also spoke with Entertainment Tonight, saying she hoped her appearance on the show would allow others to see a "different side" of her.

"I just want to make it very clear that it is important to learn from the past and I am a big believer in second chances," she stated. "I am still young and I am still trying to figure it out and I hope that I just continue to grow every day."

"And I think because this process is so challenging, you learn so much about yourself, which I am excited for," she added. "[I'm] putting myself outside of my comfort zone."