How Christy Carlson Romano 'Lost' Princess Diaries to Anne Hathaway

YouTube/Everett Collection

Christy Carlson Romano is recalling how she "lost" out on a big movie role in the early 2000s.

In a video posted to her YouTube channel this week, the former Disney star detailed how she didn't get cast as the lead role of Princess Mia Thermopolis in the 2001 film "The Princess Diaries" -- the role which, of course, went to Anne Hathaway and launched her into stardom.

At the time, Romano, 37, was shooting "Even Stevens" in California and had been "rehearsing" to audition for "The Princess Diaries."

"I wanted to do this audition so badly. I don't know why, but I just knew it was going to be a big deal for me," she said of how much the audition meant to her. "I was like, 'Wow if I got this, I could jump over from Disney TV to Disney proper, right?' It was a big chance and, unfortunately, I didn't get a chance."

At the last minute, the "Kim Possible" star said "Even Stevens" producers told her she couldn't go to the audition because they "had to film overtime."

"It is like almost time for me to leave to go get ready for the audition," Romano said. "I get called in by the producers and they say, 'Christy, we don't have time for you to go to the audition today.'"

She noted that auditioning by putting yourself on tape wasn't a possibility back then. "If you didn't show up for the audition, chances are you weren't going to get the opportunity. And this was a big one," Romano said, adding, "So, sadly, I never got my shot at that."

Looking back, the "Even Stevens" star said she believes that being cast in "The Princess Diaries" would have ultimately changed her career.

"I do think it would have made my career if I would have got it," Romano said. "That isn't to say she wasn't the right person for the role. She's amazing. She was so cute in it. I mean, so charming."

Earlier in the video, the "Cadet Kelly" star also shared that she and Hathaway had first met a couple of years before "The Princess Diaries," when they both auditioned for the part of Mary Phagan in the Broadway musical "Parade." While in the waiting room, Romano, who was 14 at the time, met Hathaway, whom she described as a "sweetheart." Romano added that she and Hathaway looked alike, both having a "distinctive look." She also noted that she and the Oscar winner are the "same height" and both have "big brown eyes" and a "very similar smile."

"I did my best performance ever, my best audition in that room," Romano said of her "Parade" audition, adding that she ultimately got the part.

Romano also praised Hathaway, saying, "She's an amazing actress, obviously. She's a pretty cool chick... I've had a couple [of] interactions with her that are all positive."

The mother of two also revealed that she actually bumped into Hathaway shortly after she lost out on the lead role in "The Princess Diaries." Romano said she and Hathaway were both at the birthday party for "Princess Diaries" and Disney star Erik von Detten in Malibu.

"Anne was there," she recalled. "I said, 'Hello? How are you? I met you in New York. I think you're so great.' She was so sweet, but it was a very, very brief moment and the movie hadn't come out yet."

As fans know, Hathaway went on to star in "The Princess Diaries" and its sequel "The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement." Romano shared that her song "Let's Bounce" was featured in the second film during Princess Mia's slumber party scene.

Concluding her YouTube video, Romano said, "If there's anything that I've learned from being compared to Anne Hathaway, it's that it's a compliment. She's multi-faceted, she's super talented and she stands for a lot of amazing things and it's important to focus on the good. So I encourage you to just focus on the good."