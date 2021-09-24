Carey Hart Undergoes Lower Spine Disc Replacement Surgery

Instagram

The motocross legend thanked his wife Pink for taking "amazing care" of him.

Carey Hart is in recovery after undergoing surgery.

On Thursday, the motocross legend underwent lower disc replacement surgery just a few days after he shared that he was going to "get [his] back fixed."

Following the surgery, Hart, 46, -- who shares kids Willow, 10, and Jameson, 4, with wife Pink -- posted photos and a video from the hospital and opened up about the procedure, which he said went well.

"One down and one to go!!!!! Lower spine disc replacement was a success!!! up and out of bed and walking, just a few hours post surgery. Been up 5 times since this," he wrote in the caption, before thanking the doctor who performed the procedure and the "amazing" staff at DISC Sports & Spine Center. "I am very lucky to have this team to bolt me back together. Glad my fusion has some company with the M6 disc replacement."

"Can't wait to come back stronger than ever, and kick ass on my dirtbike in 2022," he added.

Hart went on to praise Pink for taking "amazing care" of him following his surgery and also thanked his son for gifting him an adorable stuffed animal, which he can be seen with in two of the Instagram photos.

"My son Jameson had mama bring this sloth to keep me company while in the hospital. And a special thank you, to my amazing wife/nurse who has taken amazing care of me through all of this. I love you baby," he wrote. "Thanks to all my friends for the well wishes. Unfortunately the drugs I'm on, I can't see my phone very well. I will respond when I can read again 🤣🤣."

On Friday, Hart posted two updates on Instagram. In the first post, he shared a photo of himself in the car on the way home from the hospital, writing, "let the healing begin!!!!!" A few hours later, after he had arrived at home, Hart posted a selfie and offered an update on his recovery, while also revealing that he would be getting another disc replacement surgery in a couple of weeks.

"Feels good to be at home. Obviously the meds are working w/ my stoner eyes, and it feels great to be on my feet in small doses," he captioned the post. "Kick as[s] the next 2 weeks and start it all over again w/ a disc replacement in my neck."

Hart added, "Good news, this surgery gave me 3/4 inch taller. 5'10 3/4 🤘🏼🤘🏼. Hopefully the neck will get me to 5'11 🤣🤣🤣.Thanks to everyone for all the kind messages. #ComingBackStronger."