Stranger Things 4, Bridgerton S2, Ozark Footage Debuts During Netflix TUDUM Event

Fans were also treated to the first look at "The Sandman," "The Watcher" news, the title sequences for "Cowboy Bebop" and some huge surprise celebrity appearances.

Netflix's Tudum finally arrived on Saturday to reveal the biggest and most exciting news in upcoming content for the streaming service.

The global fan event (named for the chime that plays during the Netflix title card) delivered exclusive trailers, clips and announcements from over 100 series, films and specials. A few of the tantalizing treats included the new "Stranger Things" 4 trailer, a first look at "The Sandman," "The Witcher" news and a sneak peak at the second season of "Bridgerton."

A slew of celebrity appearances racked up the star status, as comedian Lilly Singh, "Stranger Things" stars Finn Wolfhard and Caleb McLaughlin and "Bridgerton's" Nicola Coughlan hosted the three hour event.

New Stranger Things 4 Trailer

Fans were introduced to the creepy Creel House, owned by Victor Creel (Robert Englund), who has been described as a "disturbed and intimidating man who is imprisoned in a psychiatric hospital for a gruesome murder in the 1950s," per the streaming service. Could that be Victor we see in a series of flashbacks of the house?

First Look at Ozark Farewell

Bridgerton Season 2 Sneak Peak

Prepare to fall in love again with a first look at the second season of the period drama.

An exclusive first look for the upcoming fourth and final season of the Jason Bateman-led drama.

Red Notice

Watch this exclusive clip from the epic heist film starring Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds.