Why Anderson Cooper Won't Be Leaving Son Wyatt an Inheritance

"College will be paid for, and then you gotta get on it."

Anderson Cooper, 54, says that he will not be leaving an inheritance behind for his now-17-month-old son Wyatt.

On an episode of the "Morning Meeting" podcast, the "Anderson Cooper 360°" host shared that he would be following in the footsteps of his mother Gloria Vanderbilt when it comes to money and finances.

He told listeners, "I don't know what I'll have ... I'm not that interested in money, but I don't intend to have some sort of pot of gold for my son, I'll go with what my parents said ... 'College will be paid for, and then you gotta get on it.'"

When asked whether he was concerned about losing money himself after seeing his family's financial issues throughout their history -- something he details in the new book, "Vanderbilt: The Rise and Fall of an American Dynasty" -- Cooper said he wasn't.

"No, because I grew up watching money being lost and knowing it was being lost and I from a very young age, I was very aware of, 'This is not me. This is something my mom has, or this is money that my mom has but it's not money I’m going to have and I need to forge my own way,'" he added.

Back in 2014, before his mother died, the Peabody Award winning journalist first revealed on "The Howard Stern Show" that she had no plans on leaving him an inheritance when she passed away.

"My mom's made it clear to me that there's no trust fund, there's none of that," he said at the time.

Cooper welcomed his son Wyatt via surrogate with his ex-partner, Benjamin Maisani, in April 2020.

Although the couple have split, Cooper told People Magazine that their co-parenting arrangement is unusual but "awesome."