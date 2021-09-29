Why Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young Plan to Televise Their Wedding

Instagram

The two explain that they were initially against the idea -- here's why they changed their minds.

After months of deliberation, Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young decided to give fans an inside look into their upcoming nuptials.

The couple is planning to film a one-hour special for Discovery+ which will highlight the planning leading up to the main event and the wedding itself. The special will premiere in December.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the couple explained they didn't initially plan to televise the ceremony, but changed their minds when it came to capturing moments with Tarek's children; Taylor, 11, and Brayden, 6.

"When we decided to do a wedding special, it wasn't an easy decision because a wedding is so beautiful and intimate and private so we actually went back and forth for months deciding," Heather said. "It was a no, it was a hard no. For a long time it was a no, and as things started going on and then, like, the tux fitting with Brayden and Taylor's dress shopping, we were [thinking] how cute would that be to film?"

Heather also explained that some fans have had a hard time thinking their romance is genuine, something they hope the special dashes once and for all.

"And I think too that just showing the world our love and you know, it's funny, I hear a lot, especially from my page, I don't know if he gets it, but people think our love is cheesy or maybe it's not real," she added. "We really are so in love."

Although the couple's original plans included a wedding in Mexico, they eventually settled on a California ceremony. Viewers will see all the last-minute changes on the special.

"So, we want people to see the journey of our love and our wedding and bring people into our lives but it was a big decision, because our lives are out there so much," Heather added. "We were just saying, 'Do we want this moment to be private or do we want the world to see it?' So, I hope the world is happy that we're filming it."

Speaking with the publication, Heather confirmed Brayden will be the couple's ring beater, while joking Taylor is "everything" from main of honor to flower girl. "Yeah, we don't mess with Taylor. Taylor's the boss," added Tarek.

They added that no plus ones will be allowed and the guest list is limited to their closest friends. for a more intimate, black tie event.

"I'm a perfectionist and I have high standards for things and I want everything to be perfect for not just me and Tarek, but everyone in our wedding and our moms and our sisters and the kids and, I want everyone to feel special, not just me," added Heather. "Everyone's like, 'It's about you!' I'm like no, it's not, it's about all of us. This is a day for our whole family and our best friends."