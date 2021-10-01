Cruel Intentions TV Series Reboot in the Works

Everett Collection

The IMDbtv drama comes from the writers of the upcoming "I Know What You Did Last Summer" series.

Looks like "Cruel Intentions" is getting another shot at the small screen.

A reboot series of the 1999 cult hit is reportedly in development at Amazon's IMDbtv platform. The new drama comes from Phoebe Fisher and Sara Goodman, the writers behind the upcoming "I Know What You Did Last Summer" series for Amazon Prime Video.

Per IMDb TV, the show "revolves around two ruthless step siblings who will do anything to stay on top — in this case, of the Greek life hierarchy at an elite Washington, D.C. college. After a brutal hazing incident threatens the entire Panhellenic system, they'll do whatever's necessary to preserve their power and reputations — even seduce the daughter of the vice president of the United States."

Producer Neal Moritz is also attached, making him the only link so far to the original movie, which was a modernized take on the the 1782 novel "Dangerous Liaisons" starring Sarah Michelle Gellar, Ryan Phillippe, Reese Witherspoon and Selma Blair.

There has been no casting news for the new IMDbtv revival as of yet.

The announcement comes nearly five years after NBC passed on another revival. Slated for a summer 2017 slot, the series -- which had Gellar attached as Kathryn -- was ultimately scrapped in 2016 due to a full roster already in place.

That wasn't even the first attempt at a series though, as Fox tried to make a prequel series called "Manchester Prep" in 1999. After the show was cancelled before airing, the three episodes that had been filmed were edited into a direct-to-video movie called "Cruel Intentions 2" and released in 2001.

Another sequel, "Cruel Intentions 3," was released as a direct-to-video installment in 2004.