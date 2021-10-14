Meghan McCain Slams Katie Couric Over Editing RBG's Criticism of National Anthem Kneeling

Getty

"This is not the role of a journalist."

Meghan McCain slammed Katie Couric after the veteran journalist admitted she left out comments from Ruth Bader Ginsberg in a 2016 interview to "protect" the late Supreme Court Justice.

"This is not the role of a journalist…. You can't complain about distrust in the media when one of the most famous interviewers admits to rigging interviews to make liberals look good." McCain tweeted on Wednesday. "I now have even more questions about her ethics in regards to interviewing conservatives."

In her upcoming memoir "Going There," according to excerpts from the DailyMail, Couric detailed how Ginsberg was critical of Colin Kaepernick and other NFL players for protesting racial inequality by kneeling during the national anthem. Couric said the comments caused a "conundrum" as she felt "protective" of Ginsberg, who was 83 at the time.

After she sought advice from journalism peers -- with the New York Times' David Brooks saying Ginsberg was "elderly and probably didn't fully understand the question" -- Couric would ultimately include Ginsberg calling the protesters "dumb and disrespectful" but left out her saying the protest was "contempt for a government that has made it possible for their parents and grandparents to live a decent life."

The self-confessed "big RBG fan" also claimed that the Supreme Court's head of public affairs reached out a day after the interview to request some of Ginsberg's remarks be removed before publication.

McCain wasn't the only news correspondent to criticize Couric's move, as New York Times' Maggie Haberman posted, "This is toxic on a lot of levels."

Former Guardian contributor Ben Jacobs sarcastically tweeted, "I too always like to omit the most newsworthy and interesting parts from all my interviews with important and powerful people."

"You can learn a lot about where the left has moved by looking at how they choose to edit or rewrite RBG," former NYT Opinions Editor and "Honestly" podcast host Bari Weiss pointedly tweeted.

And Republican Senator Ted Cruz chimed in, tweeting, "Katie Couric deems RBG 'unworthy' because she wasn't sufficiently woke. Ridiculous."

Couric appears to be causing quite the controversy in her new memoir, as she also spoke about initially feeling "sympathetic" to Matt Lauer after he was fired over sexual misconduct allegations. She drags Prince Harry, Martha Stewart and Diane Sawyer as well.