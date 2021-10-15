Heather Locklear Dishes on Melrose Place, Dynasty and Refusing Butt Pads on TJ Hooker

YouTube

She revealed Grant Show's extreme efforts to not offend his real-life girlfriend during a sex scene with Locklear on "Melrose Place."

Heather Locklear had some old school tea to spill about some of her iconic television shows.

During her Friday appearance on "The Drew Barrymore Show," the legendary actress revealed some fun tidbits about "Melrose Place," "Dynasty," and "TJ Hooker" after chatting with host Drew about starring together in 1984's "Firestarter."

"You know, I was only 21 at the time and I couldn't believe I was playing a mother," said Heather, who played Drew's mom in the cult horror flick inspired by Stephen King's novel of the same name. "I have no younger siblings. I don't even know what I'm doing. And you helped. You were just charming and adorable."

Drew then turned the topic to "Melrose Place," which she recalled having weekly viewing parties for with her friends when it was airing. Heather said she had the same type of parties, as she wasn't on the first 18 episodes of the series. She also said she thought she was too old to land a role on it, but soon found herself cast as the truly iconic Amanda Woodward.

"I thought the coolest past was that I was married and I got to bed hop with all these handsome actors and make out and I was like what a great job I have," Heather said with a laugh. "So you can't do it with other people when you're married, but if it's your work?"

Drew chimed in saying the discussion about onscreen sex scenes with a real-life partner is the "strangest relationship conversation." Heather agreed, recalling a similar incident with her "Melrose Place" costar Grant Show.

"Grant Show was dating someone on the show for a while and I think he wanted to honor her and we had a bed scene and he had no shirt on and under the covers he had on jeans and work boots,'" she said. "I thought it was really sweet of him to make [his girlfriend] feel good."

As for her time on "Dynasty" as Sammy Jo, Heather said the first thing that comes to mind was the set. "It was incredibly gorgeous," she recalled. "The set looked like a real home. At that time they had huge floral arrangements everywhere and they were real and that's a lot of money!"

When Drew brought up "TJ Hooker," Heather immediately began telling the tale of the wardrobe fittings for her rookie police officer character Stacy Sheridan.

"When I first got there they had the uniform for me and they go "Hmm, we need to give her a padded bra,' and it was really padded," she began. "Then weeks later I see something in my dressing room and it's like underwear with a butt in it and I'm like, 'You are not gonna make me wear this' -- my butt's too flat my boobs are too flat-- and I'm like 'I'm not wearing these butt things and I'm not wearing this bra!"

Drew commended Heather on the move by exclaiming, "Good for you!"

Meanwhile, Heather recently revealed if she would be down for joining "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills."

