Whoopi Goldberg and Sara Haines Shrug Off Meghan McCain Slamming The View (Exclusive)

TooFab/Getty

The former host called the workplace "toxic."

Whoopi Goldberg and Sara Haines aren't too bothered about Meghan McCain trashing "The View."

"Nothing," Whoopi simply responded when asked what she thought while leaving the NY set on Thursday. As for her former colleague claiming the workplace was "toxic," the 65-year-old responded with a shrug: "Alright."

Whoopi shook her head back and forth when asked if she cared, or if she had any bad feelings.

"You know, I'm trying to get my leg and my hip right," the EGOT-winner answered, motioning to her cane. "I don't have time to think about anything but myself."

Asked whether McCain would ever be welcomed back, or if she's a "persona-non-grata," Whoopi diplomatically side-stepped: "You'd need to talk to the adults," pointing her cane back upstairs.

"You know, I'll leave all that s--- to the... sorry, I'll leave all that stuff to the adults."

Sara Haines shared the same sentiments and said that McCain's harsh statements towards the talk show were not upsetting.

"Everyone's kind of got their own journey and their trip and their experience," she said, and although the two left on good terms she couldn't relate to the criticism the conservative had to offer.

"I love this place, it's been very good to me" Haines continued. "She just doesn't work here anymore though — she's moved on."

Regarding the "toxic" work environment, Sara could only beam: "I've never experienced that myself!"

McCain made waves on Thursday with the release of her audiobook "Bad Republican" and the choice words she had to say about her tenure on the talk show.

"In my four years there, I was the target of plenty of shade — too much to even begin to recount — and then I also experienced more toxic, direct and purposeful hostility," McCain stated in her book.

The 37-year-old shared that Whoopi had made a promise to the late John McCain to look after Meghan when she joined the show and the TV personality said that she had kept her promise — for the first two years.

After Donald Trump won the presidential election in 2016, McCain stated that Goldberg, along with the rest of the cast and staff, began to turn on her due to her party identity as a Republican.