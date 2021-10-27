NeNe Leakes Puts Cynthia On Blast For Not Being Present After Gregg’s Death

"She didn't even come to the repast. She did come like a week later after everything was done."

The former reality star has had enough of the Atlanta housewives.

During an appearance on "The Neighborhood Talk", NeNe Leakes called out her "Real Housewives of Atlanta" cast members and went in especially hard on former co-star, Cynthia Bailey.

Leakes revealed to the entertainment site that she felt some of her ex co-stars didn't really show up for her after her late husband Gregg passed away from colon cancer.

The 53-year-old expressed her shock in the lack of effort from the group and conveyed disappointment in how they decided to pay their respects.

"Actually I was surprised because the first set of flowers I got was a bouquet from like all the Housewives, like they went in together," NeNe explained. "I'm like, 'Why do y'all need to go in together and buy some damn flowers? If all y'all work … you can spend your own $200.'"

The reality TV star did share that housewives from the entire franchise sent her texts and well wishes; but when someone off camera responded to a previous comment Leakes made about her relationship with Cynthia Bailey, "I don't want to name drop, but I would expect [Cynthia to show up]."

"A lot of people expect that, no," said the television personality. "She didn't even come to the repast. She did come like a week later after everything was done. She came by my lounge."

She added, "It's really hard to explain housewives. It's like a dysfunctional family, but they all reached out, they all sent flowers or something."

While NeNe is ultimately disappointed in Cynthia's ability to be present for her time of need, Bailey previously told Page Six that she didn't regret her decision to the repast.

"I'm really glad, honestly looking back, that I didn't make it to the actual celebration because I think if I had, I never would have had the moment that I got to have with her just hanging out with her at her lounge and pretty much closing the place down," she told the publication. "Like we really got to spend some one-on-one time together."

After succumbing to his four year battle with colon cancer, NeNe shared with People Magazine his last words to his wife.