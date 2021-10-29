Kylie Jenner's BFF Stassie Calls Out 'Weird' Tana Mongeau for Lock Screen Photo of Stormi

Getty/Instagram

It's safe to say Kylie Jenner's BFF Stassie Karanikolaou isn't a fan of Tana Mongeau's cell phone wallpaper.

On Thursday, the popular Kylie fan account, @kyliesnapchat, shared a photo that appeared to reveal that Tana's cell phone background is an image of Jenner's 3-year-old daughter Stormi.

In the photo of Tana -- which was seemingly taken at an event the YouTuber hosted for DJ Diablo on Wednesday -- she can be seen with her arms around "Shameless" actor Ethan Cutkosky as she held her phone in her hand. A closer look reveals that the phone's lock screen is a March 2020 photo of Stormi in the bathtub.

After @kyliesnapchat posted the photo, alongside the original shot of Stormi, Kylie's bestie Stassie -- as well as the KUWTK" star's other close friends Victoria Villarroel and Carter Gregory -- took to the post's comments section to weigh in.

"..this is weird," Stassie wrote, to which Victoria commented back, "very.." Carter also replied to Stassie's comment, writing, "I'm uncomfortable."

Many Instagram users also shared their thoughts in the comments -- and it looks like they are divided. While some appeared to agree with Kylie's pals, others came to Tana's defense.

"Idk as a parent if someone had my daughter as there [sic] wallpaper that was not even an acquaintance of mine I would be pretty creeped out," one user wrote.

"K Stormi is cute, the pic is cute BUT it's weird AF !!!," another added.

On the other hand, some users didn't seem to think Tana possibly having Stormi as her cell phone wallpaper was a big deal and attributed to the fact that Tana is just a "big" fan of Kylie.

"I mean she's a very open STAN. Don't act like stans don't do weird s--- 😂. Y'all just hate more cause she's famous," a person commented.

"She's a BIG Kylie Jenner fan. It was like a big deal to her when she met her and posted her. 😂😂😂😂" another wrote, while another said, "I don't understand why people are so weirded out. People who are fans of people have them as there [sic] background all the time."