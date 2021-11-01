Kristy Swanson Hospitalized with Covid-19: 'Prayers for Me Please'

Getty

"I was just at the tail end of my COVID diagnosis when it jumped into my lungs."

Star of the 1992 "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" movie Kristy Swanson is currently in the hospital due to complications related to her COVID-19 diagnosis.

Swanson took to Twitter to update followers on her condition and asked for prayers on her speedy recovery on Monday.

"Prayers for me please. Yesterday I took an ambulance ride to the hospital. I'm still here with pneumonia, I'm on oxygen etc, all covid related of course. I'm in good spirits and in great hands," she wrote.

"Thank you all for the prayers, it truly means a lot to me. I can feel it . Just little more clarification & update, I was just at the tail end of my Covid diagnosis when it jumped into my lungs. So they are treating me with Baricitinib & blood thinners so I don't clot. I'm ok."

🙏🏼 Prayers for me please. Yesterday I took an ambulance ride to the hospital. I’m still here with pneumonia, I’m on oxygen etc, all covid related of course. I’m in good spirits and in great hands. ❤️🙏🏼 — Kristy Swanson (@KristySwansonXO) November 1, 2021 @KristySwansonXO

Virtua memorial in Mount Holly NJ has been incredible. They are so on top it and have a wonderful staff. My night nurse is Rose and I love her because she takes care of me and that’s my moms name 🌹The paramedics in NJ are super pro, friggin amazing and hot AF! I’m doing great ❤️ — Kristy Swanson (@KristySwansonXO) November 1, 2021 @KristySwansonXO

She concluded her Twitter thread, "Virtua memorial in Mount Holly NJ has been incredible. They are so on top it and have a wonderful staff. My night nurse is Rose and I love her because she takes care of me and that's my moms name. The paramedics in NJ are super pro, friggin amazing and hot AF! I'm doing great."

Her hospitalization reveal comes after her vocal support against vaccine and mask mandates and in support of former President Donald Trump. In the past, Swanson has tweeted vaccine mandates were simply a way to "make mo-money," as well as retweeted a number of posts about the vaccine that have been flagged by Twitter as "misleading."

It's unclear whether the actress was vaccinated or if this is a breakthrough case.

Oh I see, so it behaves just like the flu. Every year a new flew strain arises & a new vaccine comes out for it, if you want to get one. That’s exactly what this whole thing is, except this time they want to mandate vaccines so they can make mo-money 🤑🙄https://t.co/PkrkNLH00r — Kristy Swanson (@KristySwansonXO) September 29, 2021 @KristySwansonXO

Soon after she revealed her diagnosis, she started responding to those who assumed she was either "anti-vax" or unvaccinated.

After she was called "anti-vax" by at least one outlet covering her diagnosis, she tweeted, "Fact Check: I have NEVER said I am anti-vax."

Another person tweeted that they hoped she gets "well enough to apologize to the people taking care of you for adding to their burden by not getting vaccinated. And that you then spread the word that others should not make your same mistake. Feel better soon."

In response, she wrote, "What do you know about my medical or Covid history? I’ll wait."

She also replied "I praying for you to learn facts" to one follower who wrote, "I'm praying for the health care providers who are treating you with the care that you should have shown others. #getthejab."