Andy Cohen 'So Impressed' with How Dorit Kemsley Handled Home Invasion

ABC/Getty

Andy Cohen gave props to "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Dorit Kemsley for how she handled herself and her family after the terrifying home burglary in her house in Encino, California.

During an appearance on Tuesday's episode of "The View," the Bravo executive producer expressed how impressed he was with how the reality star was able to rise to the occasion after the horrifying ordeal.

"You know, by all accounts she handled this like a pro, she literally dealt with it in the way you read about and you would want to deal with it. She made sure her kids were okay," Cohen explained. "I am so impressed by what I'm hearing about how she dealt with it, and it just makes you take stock when you hear of something like this. I'm so grateful that she and her family are okay."

When asked whether exposure from being on the reality show in the first place have factored into the robbery, he said that it could not yet be confirmed.

He went on to talk about Erika Jayne's divorce and legal woes, teasing the final installment of the "RHOBH" reunion airing Wednesday night.

On Saturday, Dorit took to Instagram to make a statement about the incident.

"As you all know by now I have been through a terrifying ordeal, one that no parent or person should ever have to experience. I’ve received so many messages of love and support and I thank you all from the bottom of my heart," she wrote. "It’s truly overwhelming. My kids are unaware of what happened, they slept through it and I thank God for keeping my kids and myself from being physically harmed."

"My family now needs to start the healing process. I have thrown myself straight back into work as I want our family to return to normality as soon as possible," Dorit continued in her statement. “With the love and support of my husband, my incredible family, friends, fans and followers, I am confident this is the right thing to do whilst I independently work through the trauma. I’m so grateful to the LAPD for their care and attention. Thank you again for your support."

TMZ reported that the reality TV star has since stepped up the level of security at her home, but is also thinking of relocating her family after the harrowing experience. Her husband PK, who was overseas when the robbery happened, confirmed they would most likely move.