Sister Wives Stars Christine and Kody Brown Split After 25 Years Together

"Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave."

TLC's "Sister Wives" stars Christine and Kody Brown have decided to part ways after 25 years of marriage.

In a statement Tuesday on Instagram, Christine, 49, announced to her followers that the couple had "grown apart" and were ultimately calling it quits.

"After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave," the post read. "We will continue to be a strong presence in each other's lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family. At this time, we ask for your grace and kindness as we navigate through this stage within our family."

She went on to thank her fans and followers for their understanding and compassion as the two navigate the next chapter of their lives.

Christine was Kody's third wife. At the time they became an item, he was already married to Meri and Janelle. Fourth wife Robyn came in after Christine -- and Kody wound up divorcing Meri in the eyes of the law so he and Robyn could legally wed.

Christine and Kody share son Paedon, 23, and five daughters; Aspyn, 26, Mykelti, 25, Gwendlyn, 20, Ysabel, 18, and Truely, 11.

The family patriarch shared his own statement on the split on Instagram as well Tuesday.

"Christine's decision to leave comes with a great deal of sadness," he wrote. "We enjoyed many years together and I have a large amount of respect and admiration for her. Although we are moving forward on different paths, we will always remain committed parents."

Christine was already inching toward separation in the most recent season of the show, as she hoped to return to Utah following a family move to Arizona.

She also started to question her marriage to Kody and, at one point, even told Meri, "I can't do marriage with Kody anymore, I don't want to do this anymore."

Viewers will be able to watch it all fall apart when the new season of "Sister Wives" kicks off November 16 on TLC.