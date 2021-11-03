Courtney Love Says Kurt Cobain Would Be 'Proud' of How Succession Used Nirvana's 'Rape Me'

Getty/HBO

"I've never felt so good about approving a usage of a song of Kurt's."

Courtney Love says the late Kurt Cobain would be "proud" of how "Succession" used Nirvana's song, "Rape Me," on the latest episode of the show.

On Tuesday, the widow of the Nirvana frontman -- who approves the use of her late husband's songs -- took to social media to praise the show incorporated the single, calling it "beautiful."

"@succession.. I've never felt so good about approving a usage of a song of Kurt's," tweeted Courtney, 57. "You understood this: him, it's beautiful. I'm sure he's proud. #nirvana #rapeme #kurtdonaldcobain #myfavoriteinsidesource."

"Ask me who it's about one day. I might even tell you," she added, throwing in a teapot and fire emoji.

The singer also shared similar thoughts on her Instagram Stories.

"I was in the room watching (agog) as this song was written in about an hour, and I've never been so proud of approving one of Kurt's songs, this cue in @succession is as if they truly understood kc what he was screaming his heart out … without specifics … about. I'm sure wherever he is he's proud of this."

🙏 @succession.. I’ve never felt so good about approving a usage of a song of Kurt’s. You understood this: him, it’s beautiful. I’m sure he’s proud 🙏🙇🏼‍♀️❤️‍🩹🌿🌿🌿 #nirvana #rapeme #kurtdonaldcobain #myfavoriteinsidesource



Ask me who it’s about one day. I might even tell you 🔥🫖 pic.twitter.com/jaUkBmaeya — Courtney Love Cobain (@Courtney) November 2, 2021 @Courtney

At one point during Sunday's episode of "Succession" -- spoiler alert -- Siobhan "Shiv" Roy (Sarah Snook) addressed Waystar Royco employees at a town hall amid the company's scandal, in which the family media conglomerate had covered up cases of sexual misconduct that occurred on the company cruise line.

However, shortly after Shiv began her speech, Nirvana's "Rape Me" began blasting through several, giant loudspeakers that were placed in the room, ruining Shiv's speech and the event. The culprit is revealed to be Shiv's brother, Kendall (Jeremy Strong), who is currently at war with the family.