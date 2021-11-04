Cardi B Is Down to Officiate Kal Penn's Wedding After He Tweets That He Dreamed About It

Getty

Kal responded to her tweet -- and this thing could actually happen!

Kal Penn just came out as gay a few days ago, and already he may be poised to have one of the highest profile weddings of the year, if things go down the way fate has begun to ordain on Twitter.

The former presidential adviser and star of the "Harold & Kumar" movies spoke publicly about his sexuality for the first time ever this week ahead of the Tuesday release of his memoir, which was about to spill the beans anyway, "You Can't Be Serious."

Not only did he reveal that he was gay, but Kal further revealed that he's been involved in a long-term relationship and is already engaged to his fiancé Josh after 11 years together. Now, thanks to a fortuitous flight, he might be about to have his dreams come true -- literally.

That's because Kal found himself on a flight to Los Angeles with hip-hop superstar Cardi B. While he didn't bother her, seeing her there did give him a pretty wild dream during the flight, which he shared to Twitter on Wednesday.

In it, he said that Cardi actually officiated his wedding with Josh on that very flight, "and the three of us walked out of LAX holding hands." It's a sweet story, and would have been cute just like that. But it didn't end there.

On Wednesday night, even though he hadn't tagged her in the tweet at all, Cardi got wind of his story and his dream and dropped a quick message to him with two very serious points.

First, why didn’t you say hi! Second, I’m licensed to do that sooo……..let me know. https://t.co/NTGvVdacFY — iamcardib (@iamcardib) November 4, 2021 @iamcardib

"First, why didn't you say hi!" she hilariously chastised him right off the bat. She then followed it up by telling him she's actually licensed to officiate weddings, "sooo……..let me know."

Just a couple of hours later, Kal replied with so much love and respect, saying he didn't bother her because her "Do Not Disturb" light was on. But then, he was totally down to take her up on that offer if it was real.

"Holy s--- let's do it!" he wrote. "We're down if you're down!" We suspect the delay was he and Josh talking about whether or not this would fit into the vision of their wedding. But honestly, how could it not?

Not only has Cardi been a staunch ally of the LGBTQ+ community, but she's also an extremely passionate and politically motivated person, as is Kal. This could be the beginning of a beautiful friendship.

In a world where celebrities and non-celebs alike get into flame wars and legitimate fueds online, this may be one of the sweetest and most wholesome exchanges we've seen in a long time. And it may well lead to something epic and truly magical.

So is it gonna happen?

It sure looks like it!