How Pete Davidson Teased Fans Over Kim Kardashian Romance Rumors on Seth Meyers

NBC

"I want to address something ... " Meyers began.

Pete Davidson is very aware people want to know what's going on between him and Kim Kardashian ... but that doesn't mean he's ready to talk about it.

During an appearance on "Late Night with Seth Meyers" on Monday, the talk show host and his "SNL" star guest poked fun at all the rumors out there without actually getting into them at all.

"I want to address something. I feel like I want to confirm if it's real," Meyers asked, appearing to reference all the relationship talk.

"There's a lot of people I walk by, people are like whispering, and, you know, making eyes at me. And, you know, but it is true," Davidson began -- before coyly adding, "I do have a show on Tubi coming out."

Davidson then pivoted the conversation to his involvement in a series called "The Freak Brothers," which drops November 14t on the stream. The animated series revolves around a group of stoners who wake up 50 years in the future after getting really high.

Sadly, Kim was never mentioned by name.

According to TMZ, the two have not been afraid to show off their affection while Kardashian has been visiting NYC -- and their relationship is much more than a week-long fling.

The pair were spotted at Campania in Staten Island where the displayed "lots" of PDA. Kardashian and Davidson were personally attended to by the restaurant’s owner and staffers weren't allowed upstairs where the pair were having their date.