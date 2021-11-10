Malala Yousafzai's New Husband Asser Malik Honors His 'Beautiful and Kind Partner'

Instagram

The two tied the knot this week in England.

Malala Yousafzai's husband, Asser Malik, is celebrating his marriage to the Nobel Peace Prize winner.

On Wednesday November 10, the 24-year-old shared a photo of the newlyweds cutting their wedding cake in a lovely tribute to his new life partner on Twitter.

The tweet read, "In Malala, I found the most supportive friend, a beautiful and kind partner — I'm so excited to spend the rest of our life together."

"Thank you all for the wishes on our Nikkah," he continued. "In following our cricket team's tradition, we had to do a victory cake cutting."

In Malala, I found the most supportive friend, a beautiful and kind partner — I'm so excited to spend the rest of our life together.



Thank you all for the wishes on our Nikkah. In following our cricket team's tradition, we had to do a victory cake cutting. pic.twitter.com/KSGQOHsY64 — Asser Malik (@MalikAsser) November 10, 2021 @MalikAsser

The Twitter tribute comes after Malala announced the couple's marriage on Instagram on Tuesday. The Pakistani activist's post featured two photos of the couple in a forest filled with fall leaves.

She captioned her post, "Today marks a precious day in my life. Asser and I tied the knot to be partners for life. We celebrated a small nikkah ceremony at home in Birmingham with our families. Please send us your prayers. We are excited to walk together for the journey ahead."

A nikkag is an Islamic ceremony where both the bride and the groom consent to be married.

The news of their union comes months after Malala told British Vogue that she once believed that marriage wasn't in her future.

"I still don't understand why people have to get married. If you want to have a person in your life, why do you have to sign marriage papers, why can't it just be a partnership?" she told the British publication for its July 2021 issue.

"Even until my second year of university," she continued, "I just thought, 'I'm never going to get married, never going to have kids – just going to do my work. I'm going to be happy and live with my family forever.'"