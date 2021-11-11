Lisa Rinna Reveals Her Mom Lois, 93, Suffered a Stroke

Getty

"So let's celebrate her and send her so much love while she transitions."

Lisa Rinna just shared "some very sad" news with her followers.

On Wednesday, "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star took to Instagram to share that her mother, Lois Rinna, had a stroke. In her post, Lisa, 58, shared a sweet throwback clip of Lois, 93, rocking out to Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee and Justin Bieber's "Despacito (Remix)."

"I know how much you appreciate and LOVE Lois so I need to tell you that she has had a stroke, I am with her now," Lisa began in the caption. "So let's celebrate her and send her so much love while she transitions."

"I was so conflicted to share this very very sad news with you, but I know you would want to know. 💔🙏🏼" she added.

Lisa's daughters, Amelia and Delilah Hamlin, both commented on the post. "Love you nana, forever 🤍❤️‍🔥" wrote Amelia, 20, while Delilah, 23, said, "I have no words. I love you forever nana FaceTiming you today and laughing then crying with you was one of the hardest things I've had to do." Delilah also re-shared her mom's post on her Instagram Story, writing, "I love you nana."

Many of Lisa's celebrity pals -- including several of her "RHOBH" co-stars -- and fans took to the comments section of her post to voice their support.

"Love you Lisa. We all love Lois so much. Please give her a kiss for us. Sending love & prayers ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️" wrote Kyle Richards, while Dorit Kemsley commented. "Love you both so much. 🙏🏼♥️" Erika Jayne and Garcelle Beauvais also chimed in, sending heart emojis. Meanwhile, Crystal Kung shared praying hands emojis.

"RHOBH" alums Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave, Eileen Davidson and Camille Grammer also commented. "😭 we love you Rinna and Lois! You are all in our prayers. 💕🙏 " Teddi wrote. "Sending so much love to Lois ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️and to you and your family," Eileen wrote. Camille said, "Praying for your lovely mom."

Lois -- who has made several appearances on "RHOBH" and is a fan favorite for viewers -- has suffered a stroke once before. Back in 2019, Lisa shared on Twitter that her mom had a "devastating stroke" six years prior.

"[Lois] had to learn how to walk and talk again months of rehabilitation she is one of the lucky ones," Lisa tweeted. "She is not the same as she once was but she has overcome so much. We are blessed and so grateful."