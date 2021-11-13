Stars Pay Condolences As Chris Daughtry Mourns 'Unexpected Death' of Daughter

Instagram/Getty

The "American Idol" alum postponed his tour after daughter Hannah, 25, was found dead inside her Nashville home.

Hollywood sent their heartfelt condolences to Chris Daughtry after he revealed he was mourning the loss of his daughter Hannah.

"I am still processing the last 24 hours," Daughtry shared Saturday on Instagram, alongside a photo of Hannah. "I am absolutely devastated and heartbroken. We never got to say goodbye to our precious Hannah and it’s another huge hit to our family."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

"I am now taking time be present with my family as we attempt to heal from this devastating loss. Hannah, I love you. I miss you. I wish I could hold you. This hurts so deeply."

The 25 year old was found dead in her Nashville home on Friday, according to authorities. The Knoxville Medical Examiners Office is currently investigating the death.

On Chris' Instagram post, actor Michael Rosenbaum commented, "I am sooooo sorry my man. love ya." His "American Idol" colleague Constantine Maroulis shared, "Love you brother. All my deepest sympathies ✨"

And singer Richard Marx wrote, "My brother. It's unfathomable. I'm here anytime you need. Daisy and I send our deepest condolences to you both. 💔," while comedian Rob Riggle said, "I'm so sorry. My condolences. Sending you and yours love and prayers."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

The singer's wife, Deanna, also took to social media, paying tribute to her first born. "I love you endlessly Hannah. Our family would like to thank you all for the outpouring of love as we grieve the loss of our daughter Hannah."

"We are awaiting the autopsy results to determine how Hannah sustained the injuries that caused her death. Our hearts are broken."

Country star Lee Ann Womack commented on Deanna's IG, "Beautiful Hannah and Deanna…I love you both."

Meanwhile, Chris' band Daughtry tweeted that they would be postponing their tour due to Hannah's "unexpected death."

Hannah and her brother, Griffin, 23, are Deanna's children from a previous marriage. Chris and Deanna also share 10-year-old twins Adalyn Rose and Noah James.