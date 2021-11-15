Lisa Rinna's Mother Lois Dies at 93: 'Heaven Has a New Angel'

Getty

Amelia Gray Hamlin said she knows her grandmother is "dancing [her] way through heaven."

Lisa Rinna's mother Lois, a fan favorite on "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," has died after suffering a stroke last week. She was 93.

The reality star confirmed the news on Monday morning, sharing a photo of her late mother on her wedding day to Instagram.

"Lois DeAndrade Rinna," she captioned the post. "June 7, 1928 - November 15 2021 5:05am. Heaven Has a New Angel."

RHOBH costar Kyle Richards commented on the post, writing, "Sending so much love to you and your family. We LOVE Lois ❤️ Heaven has a new angel and you have a guardian angel." Fellow costar Crystal Kung Minkoff, meanwhile, quoted Hellen Keller, writing, "What we have once enjoyed deeply we can never lose. All that we love deeply becomes part of us."

Kaley Cuoco left a crying emoji, while January Jones wrote, "I’m so sorry Lisa." Added Carson Kressley: "Sending you so much love and many prayers."

Lisa's daughter Amelia Gray Hamlin also shared a tribute Monday posting a carousel of photos and videos of her late grandmother.

"My guardian angel for the rest of time .. I love you so much my Lolo … you were and will always be much more than a grandma to me ... you were my best friend. My strength. My rock. My everything," wrote Amelia. "Your laughter never failed to light up any room you ever walked in. Anyone who got the pleasure to meet you was so blessed.. there will never be anyone like you. Thank you for being the strength our family needed. Thank you for teaching us what it means to be a strong woman… and just like that.. you're back with Frank.. I know they're having a party for you.. and you are dancing your way through heaven… you'll never be gone… 'I did it my way..' 'Me too.' 5:05 am."

Rinna commented on the post, writing again, "Heaven Has a new Angel."

Just last week, Rinna revealed her mother had suffered a stroke.

"I know how much you appreciate and LOVE Lois so I need to tell you that she has had a stroke, I am with her now," Lisa said in an Instagram post on November 10. "So let's celebrate her and send her so much love while she transitions."

"I was so conflicted to share this very very sad news with you, but I know you would want to know. 💔🙏🏼" she added.

Lisa's daughters, Amelia and Delilah Hamlin, both commented on the post. "Love you nana, forever 🤍❤️‍🔥" wrote Amelia, 20, while Delilah, 23, said, "I have no words. I love you forever nana FaceTiming you today and laughing then crying with you was one of the hardest things I've had to do." Delilah also re-shared her mom's post on her Instagram Story, writing, "I love you nana."

Rinna had been posting videos and photos of her mother all weekend.

