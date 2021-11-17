HGTV's Erin Napier Addresses Criticism for Teaching Daughter 'A Man's Job Is to Keep Girls Safe'

Instagram

"Well, she's three ... maybe when she's four she can go out and start a company or something."

HGTV's Erin Napier is speaking out, after a post which was supposed to highlight a heartwarming moment between her husband and their daughter was met with criticism.

Earlier this week, the "Home Town" star posted a sweet photo of her husband Ben Napier cuddling with their three-year-old daughter Helen. She captioned the photo, "Tonight he told her 'A man's job is to keep girls safe, to cherish and protect them.' Dangit if we didn't hit the jackpot in this house."

And reaction to that comment was pretty split.

Some followers were widely supportive of the message and commented on the sweet nature of the father-daughter relationship.

One user wrote, "If more fathers did that then the world would be a much better place with kids who know they are loved. Awesome job Ben!" while another commented, "A girls first love is her Dad. Helen has a great one."

Other fans, however, were quick to point out that men weren't solely responsible for keeping their children safe and that women had an equal responsibility.

"As long as he adds that women, like you, their mama, are equally obligated to keep girls safe and cherish and protect them. As equals to the men that do that same job. Because, you and I can and do that same job!" wrote one follower.

"Yes, but it's also a woman's job whether it's a mother, aunt, or grandmother. There are many children without a man in their lives and those children need to feel safe, too," a user wrote -- as another encouraged, "But please, PLEASE add, ‘And women can do everything they dream and are reliant on no one."

Napier eventually responded to the criticism and commented, "Well, she's three. And we're teaching her about finding her strengths."

"One important thing we’re teaching her is that her parents are a team who rely on each other, and she can rely on her family. Maybe when she’s four she can go out and start a company or something," she concluded her statement.