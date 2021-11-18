'Dream Girl' Kourtney Kardashian Gives Travis Barker His Dream Car For His Birthday

Instagram

"You deserve the world."

Kourtney Kardashian surprised her fiancé Travis Barker with a new set of wheels!

The "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star celebrated her fiancé's 46th birthday by gifting him his ultimate dream car -- a vintage 80s Buick GNX.

In a post to Instagram on Wednesday, the Blink-182 drummer shared black and white photos of the lavish gift alongside a caption that read, "When your dream girl gets you your dream car @kourtneykardash."

The celebratory post showed the couple wearing matching skeleton sweatsuits, while embracing in the vehicle outside of the Bel Air Hotel in Los Angeles. Kardashian commented under the photos, "You deserve the world."

The couple also whisked their children away to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico for a birthday getaway. 42-year-old Kourtney shared snaps of their trip to her own social media, posting photos of her horseback riding with the kids at sunset.

Upon their arrival to Cabo, Travis was met with a live mariachi band and a birthday cake. Kourtney also shared a snap of a lavish balloon display that featured black balloons and a silver window installation that read "Happy Birthday Travis."

His children Alabama Barker and Atiana De La Hoya -- Shanna Moakler's daughter with Oscar De La Hoya who he helped raise -- also shared a ton of photos from the getaway, posing up a storm at their gorgeous villa and showing off some of the highlights from their trip. See the pics in the gallery below.

Although celebrations extended into the week, the drummer’s actual birthday was on Sunday November 14th.

Kourtney also honored the now-46-year-old for making another trip around the sun in an Instagram post she shared on his actual b-day.

The tribute included a carousel of images backstage from Kim Kardashian's appearance on "Saturday Night Live." Kardashian accompanied the photos with the caption, "I f--king love you more than anything. My favorite everything. Happy Birthday to you my baby!"

Barker responded by commenting, "You're my dream come true, my soulmate my everything I LOVE YOU."

Other members of the Kardashian clan also wished the drummer a happy birthday, including Kourt's mom Kris Jenner and sister Kim.

The couple began dating back in January 2021 and quickly got engaged in October.