Kim Kardashian & North West Launch Mother-Daughter TikTok Account

TikTok

The two have been living it up with dance, fashion and makeup videos -- posting 17 in just one day!

North West is coming for her famous family's social media crowns.

The daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West just launched her first social page this week -- a joint TikTok account with her mama.

On Thursday, the two started sharing a ton of videos to a KimAndNorth TikTok page, which Kim funneled her fans to by promoting the account from her incredibly popular Instagram page to all her 265 million followers.

The first video showed the two preparing for a "Spa Day," as they showed off some of Kylie Jenner's Kylie Skin products.

That was followed by another video in which North showed off the family's Thanksgiving decorations, before a post showing Kim enjoying some "Me and Northie" time around the house.

The two then went on a golf cart ride, showed off one of North's fits -- set to Kanye West's "Power" -- and dancing to both Adele's "East on Me" and Coi Leray's "Twinnem."

North then posted a solo video, asking followers to guess how many hats she owns before showing them all off.

Kourtney Kardashian's daughter Penelope also got in on some of the videos, including one in which she and North dance along to Katy Perry's "California Gurls."

There were videos of the family pool, Christmas decorations, more makeup and, last but not least, the mother-daughter duo screaming Perry's "Hot n Cold" at each other.

So far, the account only boasts 187.1K followers ... but as the videos keep coming, we have a feeling they'll catch up to Kourtney and Penelope's own PAndKourt page soon enough. The latter have 765.9K followers, with videos that have almost all been viewed more than 2 million times.

