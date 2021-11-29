Charli XCX Shares Wardrobe Malfunction She Suffered While Presenting Aria Award to Justin Bieber

Instagram

The singer shared a clip of the accidental nip-slip that left her in hysterics!

Charli XCX took to Instagram to share a very personal blooper on Sunday when she virtually presented the 2021 Aria Award for "Best Pop Release" to Justin Bieber. Kid Laroi accepted the award on Bieber’s behalf.

Although fans who tuned into the stream couldn’t have noticed anything out of the ordinary, the 29-year-old revealed a wardrobe malfunction that involved her dress dropping from her shoulder to reveal her breast.

"Congrats guys!" the singer captioned the post containing the video outtake of her presentation.

"And the ARIA goes to The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber for 'Stay'. Well done, congratulations," Charli said before she laughed off her accidental nip slip with a friend who was recording her take in the background.

Celebrity friends and fans chimed in to joke with the singer in her comments. Winner of Season 10 of "Ru Paul's Drag Race" Aquaria commented, "Boops!" with “White Lotus” actor Luke Gage adding, "Loollll."

Another user commented, "the girlies wanted to congratulate them too," with two crying emojis.

However, this is not the singer's first accidental flashing, back during a 2018 concert in Arizona, Charli suffered a similar fate while performing.

At the time she wrote on an Instagram Story post, "Omg my boob fell out song 1 can u even believe it!!!!! I think I saved it but I'm so so sorry if I flashed anyone I really didn't mean to I promise!!!!!"

Charli is scheduled to drop her fifth studio album "Crash" next year as well as embark on a world tour after the release of her album.

The Grammy Award nominee told People Magazine that her newest addition to her discography would bring forth "the start of a new era" and told the publication, "I'm completely giving my soul away with this record."