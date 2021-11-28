Celeb World Stunned by Sudden Death of Virgil Abloh

"your work as a human and your work as a spiritual being will live forever."
The celeb world was left reeling on Sunday with the shocking announcement that Virgil Abloh had died.
The Off-White founder and artistic director for Louis Vuitton lost his secret battle with cancer, aged just 41.
The devastating news was confirmed by the fashion house's parent company LVMH, which revealed the iconic designer had been privately fighting the disease for years:
LVMH, Louis Vuitton and Off White are devastated to announce the passing of Virgil Abloh, on Sunday, November 28th, of cancer, which he had been battling privately for several years. pic.twitter.com/CytwZLvSFu— LVMH (@LVMH) November 28, 2021 @LVMH
Celebrities across the worlds of film, music, sport and fashion were united in grief:
Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.
My heart is broken— Pharrell Williams (@Pharrell) November 28, 2021 @Pharrell
Virgil you were a kind, generous, thoughtful creative genius
your work as a human and your work as a spiritual being will live forever
Sending love and light to your wife, children, family and day ones
you’re with the Master now, shine
🙏🏾,
P
rest in absolute peace. shocking. thank you Virgil 🕊— Kehlani (@Kehlani) November 28, 2021 @Kehlani
🕊🕊🕊🕊🕊💔💔💔💔💔— Khloé (@khloekardashian) November 28, 2021 @khloekardashian
Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.
Rest in Power @virgilabloh … gone too soon but your legacy lives on. Stretched culture & the changed the game. Thank you for all you did to support so many & how you pushed us to reimagine what’s possible 🤍— Riz Ahmed (@rizwanahmed) November 28, 2021 @rizwanahmed
Too soon Virgil. You will be missed from this world man.— Idris Elba (@idriselba) November 28, 2021 @idriselba
RIP VIRGIL ABLOH🕊— Jordyn Woods (@jordynwoods) November 28, 2021 @jordynwoods
Damn. This is a sad day.— Jordyn Woods (@jordynwoods) November 28, 2021 @jordynwoods
This is hard to process. FUCK CANCER— Jordyn Woods (@jordynwoods) November 28, 2021 @jordynwoods
Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.
I wish we lived in a world where we could celebrate the living instead of celebrating them when they leave. Rest In Peace to my brother Virgil ! You were loved.— Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) November 28, 2021 @obj
this one hurts so bad, RIP Virgil 🕯— KAYTRA (@KAYTRANADA) November 28, 2021 @KAYTRANADA
So sad to hear about passing of Virgil Abloh an inspiration to so many and of course an inspiration me. Sending my love to his loved ones— FINNEAS (@finneas) November 28, 2021 @finneas
Just a year after Chadwick, Virgil Abloh, another influential Black force, has been taken from us due to a private cancer battle. The resiliency these men must have had to deal with such difficult situations in complete silence, working all the way to the very end. Devastating.— Anyway, Britney (@yosoymichael) November 28, 2021 @yosoymichael
RIP VIRGIL ABLOH 🕊— Kylian Mbappé (@KMbappe) November 28, 2021 @KMbappe
No one will forget the impact you had. God bless you my friend.
Rest in Power Virgil 🕊🤲🏿✨ pic.twitter.com/FvZW8YNeY7— Omar Sy (@OmarSy) November 28, 2021 @OmarSy
virgil and I spoke once and this one of the things that he said to me. I remember reading it and being in awe. I will always hold that moment close to me.— Cole Bennett (@_ColeBennett_) November 28, 2021 @_ColeBennett_
rip to a man that redefined culture and how we see fashion today. his impact and legacy will live on forever. pic.twitter.com/A5ZiPFnhrU
Rip Virgil 🙏🏽🕊 thank you for all you did here 💔— Chantel Jeffries (@ChantelJeffries) November 28, 2021 @ChantelJeffries
RIP Virgil a legend and icon. Life way too short 😞🙏🏾— Soulja Boy (Big Draco) (@souljaboy) November 28, 2021 @souljaboy
REST IN PARADISE VIRGIL— A$AP MOB (@ASAPMOB) November 28, 2021 @ASAPMOB
We would like to extend our most heartfelt condolences to the loved ones of Virgil Abloh, an immense inspiration to us all both as a designer and as a person. He will be deeply missed though his vision will live on through the trails that he blazed throughout his career. pic.twitter.com/T8gXyNkJzH— gucci (@gucci) November 28, 2021 @gucci