Meadow Walker Pays Touching Tribute to Dad Paul Walker on 8th Anniversary of His Death

"I love and miss you endlessly. Today and everyday I celebrate your life, your love. And you, my best friend."

On Tuesday November 30, Meadow Walker honored the anniversary of her father Paul Walker's tragic death.

In a post to Instagram, the 23-year-old shared a photo of her late father cradling her as an infant on his chest while kissing her on the cheek.

She captioned the image, "I love and miss you endlessly. Today and everyday I celebrate your life, your love. And you, my best friend."

The tribute marked the 8th anniversary of the "Fast and Furious" actor's death who passed away after the vehicle he was a passenger in crashed at a speed of more than 100mph and burst into flames.

Meadow also paid tribute to her father’s memory by dedicating her "Giving Tuesday" to the Paul Walker Foundation and its mission to "do good" and change the world through ocean conservancy, education and more.

"To honor my dad's legacy, we hope you'll join us to Do Good. Today, profits from our Limited Edition PWF Yeti Mug will go directly to #ToysForTots Happy Giving Tuesday!" she wrote.

"Our Foundation Family plays a crucial role in our mission to #DoGood. Your support allows us to spread goodwill where it's needed most, transforming lives and caring for our planet in the process," Meadow continued. "From building schools, to advocating for ocean conservancy, to our annual scholarship, affecting positive change is at the heart of everything we do. We love and appreciate you."

The model tied the knot to Louis-Thorton Allan back in October after making things official in July 2021.

The late Walker's friend and "Fast and Furious" co-star Vin Diesel walked Meadow down the aisle in place of Paul on her big day.

Diesel previously stated in a June feature with Extra that she takes "good care of him" and that the bond he had with Paul went far beyond the franchise and even death.

"She's the first person on Father's Day to wish me Happy Father's Day," he stated. "To see her with my children is one of the most beautiful things. There are moments when I see her playing with [his 6-year-old daughter] Pauline and it hits me so deep 'cause I can only imagine what my brother sees when he sees that."