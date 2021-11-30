Tyler Cameron On Hannah Brown Being 'Deeply Hurt' By His Rejection: 'I've Got Receipts Too'

YouTube/Getty

"She's gotta sell books, she's gotta make headlines."

Bachelorette alum Tyler Cameron shares his thoughts on his "rejection" of Hannah Brown written in her new book, "God Bless This Mess."

During an appearance on "The Bellas Podcast" on Monday, the 28-year-old "Bachelorette" runner up was asked by hosts Nikki and Brie Bella about his thoughts on Brown's new memoir.

"Obviously there was a recent headline with Hannah Brown," Podcast host Nikki said. "She came out with a book, right, and just mentioned how she's so heartbroken over [your] rejection."

The former Bachelorette mentioned her budding relationship with Cameron after the season finale. She writes that she felt as if their relationship was on the verge of being rekindled before she was "caught off-guard" after seeing photos of the 28-year-old on a date with supermodel Gigi Hadid in 2019.

Hannah has previously stated that she "felt like I had to be strong and pretend it didn't bother me when it did. I was deeply hurt. I said to Tyler, 'I'd date Gigi Hadid too if I could, I get it.' But it was not the way I wish it was handled."

Co-host Brie summarized Cameron's mention by stating, "Pretty much, Boo just put it that, 'Tyler Cameron rejected me,' and the whole world goes, 'Yeah, no s--t. I think she thought she was going to shock the world and everyone was just like, 'Oh, well, duh.'"

When the hosts also brought up the final text message Brown wrote she received from the runner up that read, "Well... if you rock with me, you rock with me. If you don't, you don't," he quipped, "I've got receipts too."

"You know, that whole thing. Like, first of all, you're going to see the level of respect we have for each other," he continued. "The way I talked about her in my book showed nothing but love, we'll see how she talks about me in her book, you know."

"I hope she's happy. I hope she's successful. You know, she's writing books, she's gotta sell books, she’s gotta make headlines. So, sell them books."

Back in July 2021, Cameron released his own memoir titled, "You Deserve Better: What Life Has Taught Me About Love, Relationships, and Becoming Your Best Self."