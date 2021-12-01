Este Haim Shares Video of Epic Tumble Onstage: 'Now I Can't Have Kids'

Getty

"I just ate s--- in front of 7,500 people."

Este Haim poked fun at herself after she tripped and fell while performing on stage.

While performing with Thundercat, 37, on Saturday November 27, the Haim bass player tripped and took a fall on stage which was captured on video.

Este started the show with high energy even twerking on the 37-year-old and removing her leather jacket before ending the show with an unfortunate accident.

The clip of the mishap was posted to social media by the 35-year-old in an effort to make light of the fall. Haim tweeted the clip of the tumble along with three skull emojis and Thundercat responded to the tweet with a meme of "Family Guy's" Lois Griffin falling down the stairs.

Este was performing the band’s hit song "3am" when she had a misstep and tumbled over a large speaker with a microphone in hand.

The musician landed hard on her hands when she threw out her arms in an effort to break her fall. As she fell, the audience collectively groaned and Este was quickly helped to her feet by her sister Danielle. The bandmates let out a laugh and continued with the show.

The bass player then addressed the crowd after the song was over and laughed, "I hope someone got a good video of me doing that. I just ate s— in front of 7,500 people."

Anecdotally, Thundercat quickly reminded her of a scene they had filmed together for the music video of his single called "Dragonball Durag" where he had suffered a similar fate.

"You know, that's funny that you fell on stage because you know that one scene of me jumping out of the trash can in the video? I slipped and hit my gooch on the edge of the trash can and I played it off. You guys remember that part?" he replied on stage. "I crushed one of my balls on the trash can. And now you've crushed one of your ovaries."

"Now I can't have kids," Este joked.