Why Machine Gun Kelly Is Transitioning to His Birth Name, Colson Baker

Sean Gallagher/NBC

He also revealed that he once stabbed himself by accident in an effort to impress Megan Fox.

Machine Gun Kelly is changing his name.

During an appearance on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon", the "Bloody Valentine" singer revealed that he is now going by his birth name Colson Baker in an effort to market himself to a broader audience.

"The name actually, it is weird not hearing Machine Gun Kelly," Baker admitted.

Since his rise to fame under his stage name, Machine Gun Kelly, host Jimmy Fallon asked the singer turned actor whether or not he had to adjust to his fans calling him by his first name Colson.

"Is it odd now because you've become so famous as Machine Gun that you're not Colson anymore?" Fallon asked.

The 31-year-old "Tickets to my Downfall" artist got candid and shared that he hadn't identified with his legal name since he was a teenager.

"I was never… I haven't been Colson since I was 15," he confessed. "Since I was 15 years old, I was like, 'I'm Machine Gun Kelly.'"

Despite identifying with his stage name for the past 16 years, Baker admitted that the change would be more family friendly for the entertainment companies who produce his projects.

"You know, Nickelodeon and Disney don't like Machine Gun."

Colson also revealed that he had accidentally stabbed himself in the hand trying to impress his girlfriend Megan Fox when the pair had just started dating.

The rapper told a story of how Travis Barker had gifted him a knife that had an engraving from his new album on it. In an effort to impress Fox, he had tossed it in the air when it landed straight down into his hand.

Colson shared the scars from the accident with Fallon and recounted, "Cause you know how you throw it up and you're supposed to catch it? I looked at her and I was like 'Check this out,'" when the knife had stuck in his hand.

While the singer kept his cool in front of his new girlfriend, he admitted that he had called for medical attention as soon as she left.