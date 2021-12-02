Jersey Shore Star Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino Celebrates 6 Years of Sobriety

Getty

"Today we celebrate being a champion."

Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino has hit a major milestone amid his journey with sobriety.

On Wednesday, the "Jersey Shore" star took to Instagram to reveal that he's officially been sober for six years after previously battling an addiction to prescription painkillers.

Alongside a graphic, below, that read: "6 years clean and sober," Sorrentino, 39, wrote, "Today we celebrate being a champion 😤."

Among those who congratulated the reality star on his milestone was his wife, Lauren Sorrentino, who praised her husband in a sweet comment.

"👏🏼 I'm so incredibly proud of you! 🙏🏼🥺," wrote Lauren, who shares Romeo, 6 months, with Sorrentino. "You're the most amazing husband, father & human that I know! I love you forever honey ♥️."

Sorrentino's "Jersey Shore" co-star Jenni "JWoww" Farley also commented on Sorrentino's post, writing, "YASSSSSSSSS BIG BRO 👏👏👏."

Over the weekend, Sorrentino shared an Instagram post in honor of Thanksgiving and discussed his sobriety, revealing that the holidays were "always very difficult" for him before he stopped using.

"Giving thanks and celebrating the love between family and friends is my favorite part of this holiday," he captioned a family photo of his wife, his son and himself, above. "Without my sobriety, I wouldn't be the man before you with so many things to be thankful for on this day. My biggest flex in life is being a sober dad and husband. It is a badge of honor I am proud to wear. I am a provider for my family, a trusted friend, and supporting son."

"When I was using, the holidays were always very difficult. I was there physically, but not spiritually and emotionally," he added. "Getting help for my addiction and working through my struggles allows me to be present every day for the rest of my days and I am so grateful for it."

The MTV star ended his post by urging his followers to get help if they need it.

"You can have this too! Don't be afraid to ask for help and remember the hardest part is taking the first step. There are professionals out there waiting to help you," Sorrentino wrote, also sharing contact information for Banyan Treatment Centers, which he works with and is an "advocate."

Sorrentino has spoken candidly about his painkiller addiction and his sobriety journey in the past.

In January, the TV personality revealed on Instagram that he received a celebratory plaque from Banyan Treatment Centers for marking five years of sobriety in December 2020.

Sorrentino posted photos of the plaque, which included a medallion and featured the quote: "The comeback is always greater than the setback."

"BDS has been through some situations in life, addiction being one of them," he captioned the post. "I have grown a lot as an individual, overcome a lot of obstacles, and one of my proudest moments so far has been celebrating 5 years of continuous sobriety this past December. Receiving my 5 year medallion made me feel like I won a gold medal, and it is a badge I am honored to wear!"