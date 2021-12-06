Khloe Kardashian Confirms Kylie Jenner-Travis Scott Relationship Status After W Magazine Confusion

Getty/Instagram

The issue was scrapped following the Astroworld Fest tragedy, but it still has people talking online.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are still very much a couple -- and now, one of her family members is confirming that fact.

Over the weekend, W Magazine's planned cover story on the two was leaked online, after it had been scrapped entirely in the wake of the Astroworld Fest tragedy. Accompanying the photo shoot of the two sharing some PDA alongside their daughter Stormi, however, the writer of the article stated as fact that "they are not a couple, and haven't been in two years."

The two are expecting their second child together and appear to be more than just coparents in the photoshoot, as well as in real life as of late. After a TikTok-er made a video about the "they are not a couple" line in the article, Kylie's sister Khloe Kardashian jumped into the comments to set things straight.

"Wow I don't know why this magazine would write this but they are very much a couple," she wrote.

This corresponds with what TMZ reported over the weekend, with the outlet saying the two are "100% together at the moment -- meaning they're romantically involved and, presumably, exclusive too." The website speculated the shoot took place in early November and the duo "were a full-blown couple" when the piece was organized.

According to TMZ, Travis, Kylie and W Magazine made the joint decision to not run the cover and it was an amicable decision. Despite pulling the piece, it still leaked online after some copies had apparently already been mailed out.