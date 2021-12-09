Olivia Wilde 'Happier Than Ever' Despite 'False Narrative' About Harry Styles Romance

Getty

Wilde opens up about her love life in the new issue of Vogue, without ever mentioning Styles by name.

Olivia Wilde is shutting out the haters when it comes to her relationship with Harry Styles.

Though the two have never confirmed they're dating, their PDA sightings starting in January 2021 after she cast him in her upcoming movie "Don't Worry Darling" has done that for them. In a new profile with Vogue, she apparently avoided mentioning Styles by name -- and her publicist refused to confirm the relationship when pressed by the reporter.

She did, however, address her love life when asked if she wanted to address the "furor" over their relationship. Much has been made about the 10-year age gap between the two, as well as the fact she split from Jason Sudeikis shortly after casting Styles in her film.

"It's obviously really tempting to correct a false narrative," she told the publication. "But I think what you realize is that when you're really happy, it doesn't matter what strangers think about you. All that matters to you is what's real, and what you love, and who you love."

"In the past 10 years, as a society, we have placed so much more value on the opinion of strangers rather than the people closest to us," she continued, adding that, "I'm happier than I've ever been. And I'm healthier than I've ever been, and it's just wonderful to feel that."

Later in the piece, she said part of her reason for seeking positivity in her life is her children. She shares Otis, 7, and Daisy, 5, with Sudeikis.

"I think we owe it to children to be happy. They sense it. They're so intuitive," she explained. "The idea that you can trick your kids into thinking you're happy is ludicrous."

She added that, as she's aged, she's started to "put up with less bullshit" in her life as well -- and is "only willing to surround myself with people who are positive, and root for others. I choose kindness. I choose joy."

Wilde and Styles met when casting her upcoming film. While Shia LaBeouf was first attached to the project, he was reportedly "not an easy guy to work with" and "displayed poor behavior and his style clashed with cast and crew." The One Direction star was then brought on board to star opposite Florence Pugh.

Speaking with Vogue, Wilde said the part was actually kind of difficult to cast -- as a number of actors passed when they realized they'd have a smaller part than the female lead.

"I cannot tell you how many men read the script and said, 'Unless it's a two-hander, unless I'm in as much -- or more -- of the script than she is, it's not worth it,'" she explained. "And it's not their fault. They've been raised with this kind of innate misogyny as a part of their society: 'If I don't take up enough space, I won't seem valuable.'"

"Actresses -- highly trained, highly valuable actresses -- have appeared in supporting roles in countless films," she added. "We don't think about it in terms of, 'My role is not as big as his.' It’', 'Oh, it's a good role. It’s a role where I have a brain.'"