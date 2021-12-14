Delilah Belle Hamlin Wants Parents Lisa Rinna, Harry Hamlin to Pay For 'Trauma Therapy'

Getty

This comes after the 23-year-old model opened up about her secret health battle last month.

It looks like Delilah Belle Hamlin hopes to find a very unique gift under the Christmas tree.

In a recent TikTok video, the model -- who revealed a secret health battle last month -- said she wanted her parents, Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin, to "pay for my trauma therapy" for Christmas.

As shown in the short clip, which has since been deleted, the song "Jingle Bell Rock" plays in the background as Delilah, 23, looks at the camera -- and then away from it -- while the words "Unrealistic things I want for Christmas… for my parents to pay for my trauma therapy" can be seen over her head.

Hamlin also shared another TikTok video in which she appeared to poke fun at her mental health struggles. In the clip, which is still active on her profile, Delilah lipsynced to a TikTok audio that said: "I'm so sorry that I've been acting weird for the past several months. I've been struggling mentally." At the end of the video, Hamlin, who was lying on her bed in the clip, threw up a peace sign before then also sticking out her tongue and rolling her eyes.

Delilah's video comes a little over a month after she opened up about her private health battle. In a nearly 30-minute video, Hamlin shared she's been going through a litany of medical issues over the past year -- and believes the Covid vaccine may have caused a number of autoimmune diseases in her body to "flare up."

"This is gonna be heavy ... I'm gonna start telling my story," began Delilah, whose dog could be heard snoring on her bed in the background throughout the entire video.

"So this is scary to do because I was actually asked not to tell my story by someone close to me," she continued. "Basically in the beginning of the year, I want to say February and March, is when I got my Covid-19 vaccine. And in no way am I saying I'm an anti-vaxxer because I'm totally not. I just didn't know enough about it. No one did."

Shortly after getting her second Moderna shot, she said she started getting bad panic attacks -- explaining they were unlike anything she's ever had before.

"I didn't realize that the vaccine would cause an autoimmune response in my body that basically flared up and triggered certain autoimmune diseases that I didn't know I had," she then claimed. Hamlin later clarified that she knows her health issues are "not all from the vaccine," but are instead "underlying things" she believes the vaccine triggered. "I'm not a doctor, but that's my theory," she added, never crediting her belief to any of the many doctors with whom she's spoken or backing up her claim with any medical support.

Among the issues Delilah's experienced since the beginning of the year: Migraines, panic attacks, PANDAS (Pediatric Autoimmune Neuropsychiatric Disorders Associated with Streptococcal Infections), OCD, a flare up of the Epstein-Barr virus which led to chronic fatigue and body aches, SIBO (or small intestinal bacterial overgrowth) in her gut and five different tick-borne illnesses. She also shared that she was diagnosed with encephalitis, or inflammation of the brain, which has prevented her from drinking or flying and led to a number of seizures.

Delilah went on to share that she started seeing a psychiatrist to help with her panic attacks -- and blamed him for "overprescribing" her with Xanax. She claimed that she also put on the beta-blocker propranolol and "overdosed" on it after taking it with Benadryl at the same time. "I ended up in the hospital," she added.

According to Hamlin at the time, she had recently entered a holistic treatment facility for her Xanax dependency in Arizona, claiming her "body was dependent on it because of how much the doctor had prescribed me."

While Delilah felt like she was making progress the three weeks she was there and "cut down so much on my Xanax," she claimed her seizures got so bad she was asked to leave the facility. "Unfortunately, I was I think a medical risk," she said, explaining that one day her legs "just decided not to work" and she fell, hit her head and got a concussion. "That's when they were like, you're a medical risk," she said. "They said, 'We're not a medical facility. The seizures are scaring us.'"

Wrapping up the video, Hamlin explained she was sharing her story in the hopes others could not only relate to her, but possibly offer up any recommendations for specialists or treatments.

A few days later, Delilah's mom, Lisa Rinna, released a statement on her Instagram Story. "Thank you to all of the angels who have reached out, sharing their stories, sending their love and prayers, we are so grateful to you all for your help and your guidance!!" she shared.

Back in 2019, Hamlin shared that she had attended rehab twice the year before and sought treatment for anxiety and depression.