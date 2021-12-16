Reese Witherspoon Reveals Matthew McConaughey Officially Stole Her Heart At Her Own Wedding

Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

The acting duo also discussed their first celebrity crushes and when McConaughey should give his 13-year-old son the "talk".

During an appearance on "The Ellen DeGeneres" on Thursday, Reese Witherspoon, 45, and Matthew McConaughey, 52, sat down to discuss the exact moment the actor had stolen Witherspoon's heart.

The 63-year-old host brought up the duo's close personal friendship including McConaughey's attendance at Witherspoon's wedding.

"I want to say… the day he stole my heart, and everyone's heart basically, in my personal life was when he danced with every woman who was over the age of 65 at my wedding. That's who this person is," the actress revealed.

Reese laughed and added, "I mean, my mother might've died. She might have died!"

"We broke a sweat on the dance floor," McConaughey nodded his head and confirmed, as Witherspoon declared, "You won the wedding."

Although the actor officially won her heart during her wedding, McConaughey revealed that for him, Reese had captured his attention way before her nuptials.

In a series of rapid fire questions, Ellen asked the duo who their first celebrity crushes were.

When Witherspoon admitted her first crush was on Val Kilmer's portrayal of Jim Morrison from "The Doors", McConaughey revealed that his first celebrity crush was on her.

"I did have a crush on the young lady sitting to the left of me from 'Man on the Moon'", he admitted to a shocked Witherspoon.

He added, "[Reese] was one of my early, early crushes and if you've seen the movie it's inevitable. What's not to have a crush on?"

Although McConaughey has yet to experience the terrors of his son's teenage years, later in the show both actors agreed that one thing was inevitable --- the moment you sit your kids down to explain "the birds and the bees".

"You're going to have to have the talk," Reese smirked and Matthew admitted, "Yeah, but not yet. I've thrown that innuendo out there but it's gone right over him."

Ellen asked, "What do you do to test if it's time to have the talk? What do you say?"

The "Magic Mike" actor told the talk show host that he reads the room by asking about who his son has been spending time with and if he gets embarrassed then he knows that it's time to have that conversation.

"Or if the door is locked too long," Witherspoon laughed. "Y'all know what I mean."