You're Invited to Betty White's 100th Birthday Celebration

Getty

Join Betty as she rings in a century!

On January 17, 2022, Betty White will mark the celebration of her 100th birthday with a one-day only theatrical event titled, "Betty White: 100 Years Young — A Birthday Celebration."

Screenings for the centenary special will begin at local times of 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. as well as be available for viewing in 900 theaters nationwide.

The film will follow White in her day-to-day life and will also include behind-the-scenes footage on sets, her relationship with her office staff, her animal advocacy, entertaining at home and finally taking fans to her actual birthday party.

"100 Years Young" will also specifically highlight some of White's most iconic roles, including Rose on "Golden Girls," her hosting gig on "Saturday Night Live," her Super Bowl/Snickers commercial, her role as Sue Ann on "The Mary Tyler Moore Show" and a lost episode from her sitcom days in the '50s.

It will also pay tribute to the Hollywood veteran's accomplishments as the first woman to produce a national TV show, and the first woman to receive an Emmy nomination.

A celebrity cast of friends will join America’s sweetheart for the film made by Steve Boettcher and Mike Trinklein who were given special access for the project.

Stars involved in "100 Years Young" include Ryan Reynolds, Tina Fey, Robert Redford, Lin Manuel- Miranda, Clint Eastwood, Morgan Freeman, Jay Leno, Carol Burnett, Craig Ferguson, Jimmy Kimmel, Valerie Bertinelli, James Corden, Wendy Malick and Jennifer Love Hewitt.

In a statement to CNN, Betty affirmed the grandeur of the festivities, "Who doesn't love a party?!? This one is gonna be great!"

Boettcher also said in a statement, "We didn't want this day to pass without bringing together all the people that love her, from her co-stars and friends to her many millions of fans of all ages, to celebrate her 100th birthday with an entertaining and loving look at what makes Betty a national treasure."

Tickets for "Betty White: 100 Years Young — A Birthday Celebration" are available for purchase everywhere.