Priyanka Chopra Uses Beer & Eggs as Hair Conditioner, And it 'Stinks to High Heaven'

The former Bollywood star also shared how she hid her 'Matrix Resurrections' script in a vault.

During an appearance on "Late Night with Seth Meyers" on Thursday, Priyanka Chopra revealed an unusual beauty hack that she had learned from childhood.

"I wanted to ask you because obviously you take care of yourself, and you have sort of a self-care regime that maybe we might not know about including something with beer and eggs," the host asked the "Matrix Resurrections" star to explain, "Tell us what is it and where you learned it."

The 39-year-old told Seth that her mother used to mix a unique concoction of beer and eggs to use in her hair as a conditioning mask.

"Apparently, beer and eggs, which my mom used to do when I was growing up, in her hair and she’d leave it as a conditioner and apparently it’s really good for you," Chopra elaborated on the beauty regimen. "It helps with growth, hair growth and it stinks to high heaven, but when she shampoos it, it's alright."

Meyers asked the former Miss World to go more into depth on the process of creating the boozy protein filled hair mask and she revealed that the process was actually quite simple.

"So do you, like, sort of whip the egg and then pour a beer in?" the 47-year-old host questioned and Chopra replied, "Yeah it's not so complicated. Just mix it, put the beer in, you know, try not to get it everywhere."

Seth joked, "I feel like you're pranking me but I'm going to do it!"

The "Citadel" star assured the late night host she was being serious and told him to google the ritual.

Priyanka also revealed that she had been so terrified about accidentally leaking details about the new "Matrix" movie that she had locked the script in a vault at one point.

"I remember when I got the script, which was the first time I met Lana Wachowski, who is very -- you know she's like a massive filmmaker and prolific, and it was intimidating," she started to explain. "When she gave me the script for the first time, freshly printed with my name on it, she said 'Welcome to the Matrix.'"

"I remember I was like [made a concerned face] and then I took it and I put it in a vault. I swear to God, I would probably read it under covers with like a torch," Chopra laughed while making a motion that alluded to checking her surroundings with a flashlight. "[Like] 'Is anybody watching?'"

In her interview, Meyers complimented her on her ability to roast her husband Nick Jonas in the Netflix special "The Jonas Brothers Family Roast."

Chopra confessed that she had to give Jonas "credit for where it's due" and revealed that, "He wrote half my jokes because I was so nervous."