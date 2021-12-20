Riverdale Cast Attend Casey Cott's Wedding to Nichola Basara

Instagram

Camila Mendes, Lili Reinhardt, Madelaine Petsch, Vanessa Morgan, KJ Apa, Charles Melton and Drew Ray Tanner were all in attendance

"Riverdale" star Casey Cott has officially tied the knot to his longtime girlfriend Nichola Basara on Saturday December 18.

Casey wore a classic black tuxedo for the ceremony while the bride wore a white sleeveless ball gown for the occasion. The pair got married at the Four Seasons in Whistler, Canada.

Several of the "Riverdale" cast members shared behind the scenes footage with trio Camila, Lili and Madelaine making TikTok videos getting ready for the celebration.

The short clip captioned "wedding tings" featured the trio engaging in a popular TikTok trend where they showed before and after transformations of their wedding attire. The video was posted on their joint account @blondebrunetteredhead where it garnered 10.9 million likes.

Reinhardt took to her personal TikTok account to share several clips of the CW cast, including a throwback video of Cott stating "find my wife" on July 8, 2018 which then cut to present day where he and his newly wed walked out of the venue doors as husband and wife.

Lili, who plays "Betty" on the young adult drama series, also shared a slow motion video of the cast and crew attending the after party.

In an interview with Us Weekly, Casey had previously shared wedding details with the publication and explained that their wedding would be "rather small" due to COVID concerns.

"My family lives in the States, obviously, and her family, they're Canadian," he told the magazine. "So we're hoping the border [situation] works out and everyone can pop up here."

At the time, Cott also revealed that his brother Corey would be officiating the wedding, "He's going to marry us, which is really cool. So we're really excited that he's going to be very involved."

He continued. "We're really close with all of our siblings, and we figured that'd be a good role for him. And he always knows your role when he gets cast. So we cast him."

Casey and Nichola got engaged back in December 2020 and tied the knot exactly one year since his initial proposal.