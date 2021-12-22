Another Selling Sunset Split as Brett Oppenheim and Tina Louise Call It Quits

Getty

Both Oppenheims are single, following Jason's split from Chrishell Stause as well.

Looks like the next season of "Selling Sunset" is going to cover a pair of breakups, after both Jason Oppenheim and Brett Oppenheim revealed this week they're living the single life again.

First, on Tuesday, Jason confirmed he and Chrishell Stause split after five months of dating.

"While Chrishell and I are no longer together, we remain best friends and we will always love and support one another," wrote the 44-year-old Oppenheim Group cofounder. "She was the most amazing girlfriend I've ever had, and it was the happiest and most fulfilling relationship of my life."

He added that the two had "different wants regarding a family," but said they "continue to have the utmost respect for one another" before calling Stause an "exceptional human being."

On her own page, she called Jason her "best friend," echoing his statement by writing, "other than our ideas for family ultimately not being aligned, the amount of respect and love we have for each other will not change going forward."

She made it seem like she wanted to start a family sooner rather than later, with the 40-year-old reality star writing, "Men have the luxury of time that women don't and that's just the way it goes."

Shortly after those two statements went out, Brett took to his Instagram Stories for a fan Q&A -- where one asked if he was single. Oppenheim had been dating model and Sugar Taco owner Tina Louise since April 2021.

"This question has absolutely nothing to do with real estate but I will answer it. As of very recently, actually, yes," he revealed.