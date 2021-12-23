Amelia Hamlin Says She Completely Lost 'Sense of Self' in 2021

Instagram

The model notably split from Scott Disick earlier this year

The model opened up about her tumultuous year as she highlighted her high and low moments of of 2021.

On Tuesday, Amelia Hamlin took to Instagram to reflect on her whirlwind moments of 2021 with a collection of photos and videos that told the story of her best and worst memories.

Hamlin began her post by referencing her bleached brows, "2021… the year of the bleached brow & dreams coming true…", she wrote.

She also noted that 2021 was, "the year that I completely lost my sense of self.. not knowing that I would reclaim it even more authentically."

The 20-year-old also labeled this past year as “the year that I went to New York and never left” as she paid tribute to the city by featuring a video of herself running around on its streets in her gallery.

"Thank you 2021…," she concluded. "Thank you to everyone that made my dreams come true. You know who you are!!! I LOVE U!!!!!"

Amelia notably dated "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star Scott Disick who shares three children with Kourtney Kardashian -- the two started the year strong only to call it quits months later.

In September TMZ reported that Disick, 38, and Hamlin had officially broken up. According to sources, things between the two had been going downhill for a few weeks before ultimately pulling the plug.

Sources for each of the two, however, told two very different stories when it came down to who broke up with who. According to sources close to Scott, he initiated the breakup because he didn't see it working out long-term. Sources close to Amelia said Scott's recent social media drama was "the final straw."

The breakup comes after Kourtney Kardashian's ex boyfriend Younnes Benjima shared some alleged DMs from Disick to his page, in which Scott appeared to criticize Kardashian and her boyfriend Travis Barker and their PDA pictures in Italy.

Amelia later took to her own Instagram and posted a photo of herself in a tank top that seemingly shaded Scott with text that read "Don't you have a girlfriend?" She followed that up with an inspirational quote reading, "Never settle for less. Not with your job, your friends, and especially not with your heart. Continue to seek what you are looking for and do not shrink yourself for the sake of other people. You deserve the best."