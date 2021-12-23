Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Release First Photo of Lilibet for Family Holiday Card with Archie

Getty

Archie definitely inherited his dad's red hair, while Lilibet makes her debut.

6-month-old Lilibet Diana is ready for her closeup!

The adorable tot appears alongside her older brother Archie, 2, and famous parents Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in the family's new holiday card -- released Thursday by the couple's Archewell Foundation and Team Rubicon.

As Harry holds onto his son -- who shares his dad's red hair -- Meghan holds up a smiling Lilibet, in what is her first public photo.

"Happy Holidays. This year, 2021, we welcomed our daughter, Lilibet, to the world," the proud parents wrote on the card. "Archie made us a 'Mama' and a 'Papa,' and Lili made us a family."

"As we look forward to 2022, we have made donations on your behalf to several organizations that honor and protect families — from those being relocated from Afghanistan, to American families in need of paid parental leave," they added, before listing off a number of charities to which they donated.

The organizations included Team Rubicon, Welcome.Us, Human First Coalition, Humanity Crew, Paid Leave for All, PL+US and Marshall Plan for Moms.

"Wishing you a happy holiday season and a prosperous New Year, from our family to yours!" they concluded.

Photographer Alexi Lubomirski captured the family over the summer at their home in California and shared the photo to his own page as well.

"This is one of those rare and special projects, that one is fortunate enough to be a part of," he captioned the post. "To be able to continue the story of this family whom I first photographed as an engaged couple, then on the day of their wedding, as a married couple and now seeing their love manifest into two beautiful children, has been a delightful honour."

"Anyone who has seen my #AllLoveSeries, will know that one of the greatest joys I receive from photography, is when I am able to photograph 'love' in some form or another," he added. "To be trusted by your subjects enough, to open themselves up and have their connection documented and translated into an image, is one of the greatest gifts a photographer can have."