Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Whirlwind Romance in 2021

Instagram

"You are a blessing to this world!"

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have been friends for over a decade but 2021 was the year that things turned into a whirlwind romance. While the couple, who live in the same Calabasas community, had been spotted out together throughout the years, it wasn't until January that they made things official and decided to share their romance with the world.

Here's how Kourtney and Travis went from cordial neighbors to engaged couple in 2021…

January 2021

Kourtney and Travis sparked dating rumors when the Blink-182 rocker began leaving flirty comments on Kourtney's Instagram posts. In addition to a red rose emoji left under one of Kourtney's sultry mirror selfies, he also wrote "You're So Cool" after she shared screenshots from his favorite movie, "True Romance."

Later that month, the duo both shared photos from Kris Jenner's Palm Springs vacation home.

February 14, 2021

By Valentine's Day, it was clear Kourtney and Travis were spending the holiday together, both posting photos in front of the same fireplace. Travis also posted a photo of a diamond anklet that may have been his Valentine's gift to Kourtney.

February 16, 2021

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Two days after the holiday, Kourtney and Travis finally made things Instagram official, each posting a photo of the couple holding hands in the front seat of a car. Their first post together paved the way for plenty of PDA pics to come.

March 2021

In March, fans got the first paparazzi photos of the loved up couple hanging out together. They were spotted on several occasions, including getting dinner at Travis' restaurant Crossroads. Travis even made his first public statements about their relationship, explaining that he believes they work so well because they're both dedicated parents.

"I would date girls that didn't have kids, and I find it kind of hard, because I think they have trouble understanding, well, 'Why don't you want to go to dinner every night with me?' or 'Why don't you want to see me every night?' And now, I'm spending time with a woman who's, like, a great mom, who's, like, a great friend and you don't have to worry about any of those things. It just comes natural," Travis said on " The Drew Barrymore Show ."

April 9, 2021

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

The couple made their relationship permanent when Travis got Kourtney's name tattooed on his chest. The Kardashian sister debuted Travis' ink when she shared a photo of her hand resting near the tattoo her Instagram.

April 18, 2021

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Travis commemorated his love for Kourtney with a PDA-filled photo dump celebrating her 40th birthday. In addition to a photo of a steamy makeout session, he also included some nearly NSFW content including a snap of Kourtney's bare legs and a video of her sucking his thumb. The couple later celebrated the occasion with a more innocent trip to Disneyland.

"I F**KING LOVE YOU! 🖤 YOU’RE A BLESSING TO THIS WORLD, HAPPY BIRTHDAY," Travis wrote .

April 26, 2021

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Kourtney professed her love for Travis in one of their hottest Instagram photos yet, where a bikini-clad Kourtney could be seen being held by Travis during a vacation in the desert.

"Just Like Heaven," Kourtney wrote.

May 2021

The PDA didn't stop in May, with the couple enjoying their time together with family trips to Disneyland and hang time at home. At one point, Travis sent Kourt a massive floral arrangement in honor of Mother's Day. Kourtney even tried her hand at becoming a tattoo artist, inking Travis with the words "I love you" in her own handwriting.

June 2021

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

By June, rumors were already circulating that an engagement was right around the corner for Travis and Kourtney. Following a hot and heavy date night at Travis' personal recording studio, the couple gathered up their families for a mini getaway to Santa Barbara.

July 2021

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

In July, Travis shared his musical talent with Kourtney, teaching her a simple song on the piano at his home. Travis' daughter Alabama caught footage of the intimate music lesson and posted it to social media, making it clear that she was totally supportive of her dad's relationship.

August 17, 2021

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Kourtney and Travis took a major step in their relationship when he joined her on a private jet for a weekend getaway to Mexico. It marked the first time he had flown on a plane since his tragic accident in 2008. Travis had previously told Kourtney that she needed to give him 24 hours notice to get ready and he would be prepared to take flight for the first time. In August, Kourtney followed through on those plans and the couple successfully made it to Mexico.

"It's still something very new to me, but having something that gives me the strength and hope to be able to overcome things that were so traumatic in my life, it just says a ton. She’s definitely that for me. I'm invincible when I'm with her. It's just like I never dreamed, I never even considered flying again," Travis told Nylon .

August 29, 2021

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

The couple wasted no time and jetted off to Italy and Paris as soon as Travis was comfortable boarding a plane. The lovebirds were spotted on romantic outings all throughout their trip including scenic boat rides, afternoon ice cream dates and, of course, a stop at the Eiffel Tower.

September 12, 2021

Travis and Kourtney made their red carpet debut at the MTV VMAs in September ahead of Travis' performance with Machine Gun Kelly. Aside from the couple's coordinated outfits, they looked so in love as they shared some PDA while making their way inside.

October 17, 2021

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

In mid-October, Travis got down on one knee and proposed to Kourtney while surrounded by hundreds of roses on a beach in Santa Barbara. Kourt obviously said yes and celebrations with the entire family began shortly after. Kourtney’s mom Kris says Travis planned the whole thing himself and even asked for permission to propose.

"He's a sweetheart, and they're so happy. They can't wait," Kris said on " The Ellen Show ."

October 31, 2021

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Kourtney and Travis went all out for Halloween, donning three different costumes during the holiday weekend. The couple first got dressed as Sex Pistols bassist Sid Vicious and his Nancy Spungen. A few days later, they channeled Clarence and Alabama from "True Romance" and finally ended the celebration with costumes from "Edward Scissorhands."

November 2021

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

The future Mr. and Mrs. Barker got in some more family vacation time before the holiday season kicked off, first taking all of their children on a getaway to Cabo San Lucas. The whole fam went for a sunset horseback ride and enjoyed a movie night on the beach. Later in the month, they headed to a snowy location for skiing, snowmobiling and snowball fights!