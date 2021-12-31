Charli D'Amelio's Biggest Moments of 2021

Getty

Social media superstar Charli D'Amelio is just getting started! After her lightning fast rise to fame on TikTok, Charli was quick to take advantage of all of the opportunities that came her way. In 2021, fans got to know her on a whole new level. Between award shows, a clothing line and a brand new reality show, Charli isn't showing any signs of slowing down!

Here's what Charli accomplished this year…

Named a Part of Time 100 Next

Charli started the year off strong when she was named a part of Time 100 Next, a list that compiles emerging leaders who are shaping the future. Not only was she the youngest person featured on the list but her profile was written by one of her personal entertainment industry icons, Jennifer Lopez. The superstar raved about Charli for both her dancing abilities and her ability to authentically connect with her audience.

"When Charli dances, she connects. She's the biggest new teenage star right now, and it's not simply that she dances on TikTok. She's the best at it. When she dances, people want to be like her. Her authenticity comes through the screen. There's huge responsibility in such a high level of fame. With each new follower or video that brings millions of views, Charli shows that the days of simply waiting to be discovered for your talents are gone. Put yourself out there on your own terms, and as Charli has proven with true authenticity, they will come," Jennifer wrote .

Created a New Drink With Dunkin' Donuts

In February, Charli teamed up with Dunkin' Donuts once again to launch a new signature drink -- "The Charli Cold Foam." The collab came less than six months after her initial partnership with the brand where she created her limited edition drink, "The Charli." Her new drink consisted of Dunkin' Cold Brew with three pumps of caramel, with Sweet Cold Foam and cinnamon sugar on top. And on top of that, a portion of the proceeds went to the Dunkin' Joy in Childhood Foundation's Teen Prom Program.

"[It] is a nice change-up to my everyday drink for the days when I'm feeling like I want something different. The new sweet cold foam is such a smooth addition, and the cinnamon sugar gives it some extra sparkle," Charli told People at the time.

Designed a Collection With Pura Vida

Charli tried her hand at jewelry design when she launched her own collection with Pura Vida. The five new bracelets featured unique pieces created by Charli, who was involved in every step of the design process.

"I wanted to create something that I would genuinely wear and that my friends would love too. Pura Vida is one of the only brands of bracelets I actually wear and have been wearing for years because they’re so comfortable and don't feel like I have too much on my wrists. The design process was so much fun and I think the pack has a really upbeat and positive vibe to it, which was important to me," Charli said in a statement.

Won Her First Kids' Choice Award

Charli attended her very first Kids' Choice Awards in March and ended up taking home her very own blimp. She was crowned "Favorite Social Star" during the fan-voted show, beating out other stars like Emma Chamberlain and Addison Rae. Charli even got slimed at the end of the night!

"I just really want to thank every person who has ever supported me on this journey. I love each and every one of you…I see all of the super sweet comments and it just fills my heart up with so much joy and I obviously wouldn't be here without all of you. You mean the world to me…This is a dream come true," Charli said during her acceptance speech.

Starred In "America’s Sweetheart" Music Video

In April, Charli teamed up with ex Chase Hudson to star in his music video for "America's Sweetheart" — a song she helped inspire. Chase penned the song at the beginning of the pandemic when he was stuck quarantined at home while he was simultaneously going through a rough patch with Charli. Despite their past, he says he wouldn't have wanted anyone else to be his co-star in the video.

“[The past] is something we've gotten out of and have grown from…This makes so much sense, why wouldn't we have her in the video? The vision I already had for the music video made so much sense for having her in it, and I love the way it worked out," Chase told Elite Daily .

Launched Her Social Tourist Clothing Line

When Hollister approached Charli and her older sister Dixie about collaborating on a clothing line, they couldn’t turn down the opportunity. In May, the duo introduced Social Tourist to the world after working with the brand on product selection, design, branding, positioning, and marketing. Since then, the sisters have dropped six collections that have given them the chance to showcase their own personal style. While some items reflect Dixie's edgier style, other's show off Charli's more feminine looks.

"Besides being obviously inspired by my dad because he was in the clothing business, dance has been a big part of my life. I remember going to competitions seeing everyone in their custom pieces and my grandmother taught me to sew so I've always been fascinated by making clothes that people can feel confident in. I just want everyone to be able to step out of the house in Social Tourist feeling the best they ever been," Charli told Forbes .

Appeared on Celebrity Family Feud

Charli and the rest of the D'Amelio family gave it their all when they appeared on "Celebrity Family Feud." The group went head-to-head against JoJo Siwa and her fam as they battled it out for charity. While the D'Amelio's didn't move on to the final round, they certainly gave it their all on their game show debut.

The D'Amelio Show Premiere

In the culmination of a wild year, fans got to see what was really happening behind-the-scenes in Charli's life when "The D'Amelio Show" premiered on Hulu. Not only did viewers get the chance to watch the family's fun adventures unfold, but Charli got to show a side of herself she had never shared before. Both Charli and Dixie had the chance to open up about their mental health and how they've been affected by their sudden fame, which has been a difficult adjustment for them.

And showing the sister's more vulnerable sides definitely resonated with fans as the series was renewed for a second season.