Jack Osbourne Announces Engagement to Aree Gearhart

"I couldn't be happier."

Congratulations are in order for Jack Osbourne and Aree Gearhart!

On Thursday, Jack took to Instagram to announce that he's engaged to Aree after over two years of dating. The 36-year-old reality star shared a sweet selfie of himself and his new fiancée posing together outside amidst a gorgeous, snow-filled scene. In the shot, below, Aree's stunning engagement ring was on full display.

"Today I asked the most beautiful and loving woman I've ever met to marry me. She said yes!!," Jack began in the post's caption. "Life is a series of doors and I'm so excited to walk through this one with her."

"She's truly a magical being with a heart bigger [than] anything I could have imagined," he added. "Her step-mom skills make my heart so full. I couldn't be happier [than] I am right now."

Aree, an interior designer, also announced the news on her Instagram, resharing the photo of herself and Jack.

"today my best friend asked me to marry him in a magical winter wonderland. i'll love you forever and then some @jackosbourne," she captioned the post. "my soulmate, my adventure partner, my protector. i'm ready for forever w you + our tribe."

In addition, Aree gave a closer look at her sparkler on her Instagram Story. She also posted another photo of herself and Jack in the snow. See the images, below.

Meanwhile, Jack's family reacted to the news on social media.

The TV personality's sister, Kelly Osbourne, commented on Aree's post, writing, "I'm so so so beyond happy!!! Now we really are sisters!!!! I love you so much. Welcome to the family!!!!" She also shared a photo of herself and Aree on her Instagram Story. On top of the image, Kelly added a GIF that read: "We are family."

Meanwhile, Jack's mother, Sharon Osbourne, shared an Instagram post congratulating her son and her future daughter-in-law on their engagement, posting a heartwarming message on behalf of herself and her husband, Ozzy Osbourne.

"Ozzy and I couldn’t be happier and more proud of our son Jack's engagement to Aree Gearhart," wrote Sharon, who reposted the same photo Jack and Aree shared. "We are so blessed to have Aree as part of our family and we wish them a lifetime of love, light and happiness. ❤️"

Jack and Aree have been together for over two years. According to PEOPLE, the two first revealed their romance when they attended the 2019 American Music Awards together and were seen holding hands.