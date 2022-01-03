Lamar Odom Calls Social Media 'Lethal Drug' After Taraji P. Henson Comments Go Viral Again

TV One

"I was falling in love with another woman named Khloe Kardashian," he says in the clip.

Lamar Odom says he's "continuing to choose the high road" after old comments he made about Taraji P. Henson resurfaced on social media.

In 2019, Lamar sat down with TV One's Uncensored to give an interview about why he believed his relationship with the 51-year-old actress came to an end. The former NBA player and the "Empire" actress began dating in 2009 after meeting at a party and separated the same year, right around the time Odom met Khloe Kardashian.

In the clip, Odom reflects on how he had decided to end his relationship with Henson and his regrets on how he handled their inevitable breakup.

"I met Taraji at [an] HBO party. I met her and we hit it off right away," Odom explained "And I just wish I would've done things differently with her. She was a little older than me. But I learned a lot from her because that was the most significant relationship as a grown-up that I had with a Black woman."

"Things ended with Taraji because of me being an immature punk. I didn't know how to tell her that I was falling in love with another woman named Khloe Kardashian," he added.

When the short clip started popping up all over social media again, more than two years later, Lamar took to Instagram to shut it down.

"I see the tabloids are clout chasing to gain followers, its 2022 cut the games!" he posted on January 2, sharing a text block to his feed.

"WHY is an interview from 2019 being shown and played?" he captioned the post. "Where are my royalties since it seems as if I am in syndication. @tarajiphenson nothing but love for you always. Lets not feed the masses."

"Social media is worse than the most lethal drug, we have become addicted to fake news, gossip, lies," the 42-year-old concluded. "We make negativity and violence trending topics, double edged sword. I'm going to continue to choose the high road, if you know me you know."

Odom's comments about the split in the Uncensored interview differ from the account he gave in his memoir, "Darkness To Light," where he said the pair broke up after he wouldn't go to China with Taraji while she filmed "Karate Kid," worrying that he wouldn't be able to feed his cocaine addiction while overseas.

"I don't think I ever connected with another black woman as deeply as I did with Taraji. And to be honest, because of that fact, it hurt that much more when we broke up soon after I decided not to travel with her," Lamar wrote.