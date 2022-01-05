Ashley Judd Set to Return to The Congo a Year After Near Fatal Accident

Instagram

The actress expressed "gratitude for every life-saving sister and brother who stroked my face, carried my make shift hammock through the rain forest for hours, wept alongside my agony, or simply laid beside me as I bit a stick while in shock."

A year since her traumatic near fatal accident, Ashley Judd is committed to returning to the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

On Wednesday, Judd took to Instagram to share the news alongside a carousel of wildlife, scenic outdoor landscapes and a photo of herself being transported via hammock after her freak injury.

Since her recovery, the actress and humanitarian has been rebuilding her strength by hiking the Great Smoky Mountains National Park and the Swiss Alps. Judd told her followers that she is ready for her next challenge --- taking on the Congo once more.

Judd began her caption, "Good greetings, 2022. It is nice to see you, on this, the 11 month anniversary of having broken my leg in four places and paralyzing my foot (not to mention nearly hemorrhaging to death)."

"I have just walked a nourishing twenty five miles in my #Appalachian home-place, the #GreatSmokyMountainsNationalPark, and then romped up and down our annual New Year snowy paths on an #Alp in #Switzerland."

"All this has me feeling ready. For what? Yes. #Congo. I return now. My heart is open and eager. I do not yet know what I will feel, I know only that I will feel, and I am ready to greet the experience with curiosity, wonder, and an abundance of gratitude for every life-saving sister and brother who stroked my face, carried my make shift hammock through the rain forest for hours, wept alongside my agony, or simply laid beside me as I bit a stick while in shock. And really, all that is in the past now."

She concluded her statement, "What is here, now, is a leg that works (with a wee limp and a some knee stiffness at times), a spirit that won't let anything hold it back, and a desire to show up for the fullness of a beautiful life — and that life includes the endangered, egalitarian bonobos who live free from coercion. And you. Thank you for walking with me. Peace be with you."

Back in February, the 53-year-old had a freak accident in the Congo, where she shattered her leg in four places. Judd had been on a night time trip to research bonobo apes when she had tripped over a fallen tree.

The actress later revealed that during her 55-hour rescue mission she had no pulse in her broken leg. Judd had been steadily rehabilitating her leg and frequently updated her fans on her social media.

In an Instagram post on August 1st, she revealed that she had gone on her first hike -- with the assistance of crutches -- since the accident and that her leg was healing in record time.

"Dear Friends, It is with reverence and quiet awe I offer this update. Today, five months and three weeks after the accident in the Congolese rainforest, I walked again, and in what fashion! I hiked in the #SwissNationalPark", she said.