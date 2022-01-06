Jessica Chastain Reveals Head Injury On The 355 Set That Sent Her to Hospital

Getty

Jessica Chastain's latest commitment to her craft landed her in the hospital!

During an appearance on "The Late Late Show with James Corden" the actress revealed she had performed a series of stunts on her latest film "The 355" where she sustained a head injury that resulted in her being rushed to the hospital.

Co-star Penelope Cruz joined the 44-year-old on the late night talk show and revealed that she had been "really worried" when one of Chastain's stunts took a wrong turn.

"You must have gotten injured. Some of the stuff you're doing in the film is sort of ridiculous," Corden asked Chastain who admitted that she "actually had to go to the hospital."

"I was doing a fight scene and it was on a marble floor. I misjudged. I had fallen and hit my head. I misjudged the distance," the actress explained. "I heard a crack. That might be why I am the way I am today."

Chastain then recalled how her stunt double, who was watching her perform in the distance, had come to her side to push her head back into place after the hard impact which had caused a little panic.

Although she can laugh about the incident now, at the time Chastain was "a bit stunned" as the crew on the set "stopped and looked scared."

"My stunt double comes up to me, she is French and doesn't speak a lot of English, she just comes up to me and she goes, 'I'm sorry, but I have to put it back in.' And I'm sitting there, I'm like, 'Put what back in? Are my brains outside of my face? What is happening?' And I guess it was just a bruise she was pushing back in my head."

Chastain recalled how she persevered for the perfect shot before seeking medical attention, “I did a couple more takes because, you know, I don't give up easy, and then I went to the hospital."

Jessica serves as a producer for the film which also stars Diane Kruger, Lupita Nyong'o and Fan Bingbing. The film follows a group of women who make up a group of super spies who band together to stop a world terrorist organization.

Although the movie was made with a lower budget, Chastain revealed that the film had a lower cost in exchange for the ownership of her work.