Josh Gad Shares Sweet Video Bob Saget Sent to His Daughters

"This was the essence of the selfless, genuine, beautiful, loving soul that was Bob Saget."

Josh Gad dedicated a loving tribute to remember his friend Bob Saget.

The "Frozen" actor took to Instagram on Monday to share a loving dedication to the late comedian by sharing a video message Saget had left to the actor’s daughters Ava, 11, and Isabella, 7, after the father-daughter trio had spent quarantine watching "Full House."

"A year ago, I shared with Bob that 'Full House' was my girls' favorite show on TV. It brought them so much joy during the darkness of the pandemic. Within minutes I received this video. I truly hope it brings you the same smile & joy it brought our family. Hard to watch through tears, but this was the essence of the selfless, genuine, beautiful, loving soul that was Bob Saget," Gad captioned the post.

The friendship between the two actors sparked when Gad had made an appearance on Saget's podcast, "Bob Saget's Here For You" and bonded over mutual appreciation for each other’s work.

Saget's portrayal of "Danny Tanner" on "Full House" was a particularly strong catalyst for their bonding experience for Gad.

Bob addressed Josh's little girls in the video, "Hi Ava and Izzy, it's Bob Saget here. Danny Tanner, right? I'm older than the guy you're watching on the TV."

"I just talked to your dad for the first time and ... you're just very fortunate," Saget continued. "Of course, he loves you guys so much and he is just one of the sweetest people I have ever spoken to. So, congrats on having a great dad."

The comedian added that he had "become Danny Tanner," after the pandemic had caused him to develop a shared obsession with cleanliness. "I use hand sanitizer all day long, literally, it's always at my disposal. I have a cleaning rag that's microfiber. I have become Danny Tanner."

During an interview with Hoda Kotb on Monday's episode of SiriusXM's “The Hoda Show”, Gad opened about mourning the passing of his dear friend.

"My girls got through the pandemic discovering 'Full House'," he remembered. "And as Danny Tanner was a surrogate father to me after my parents got divorced and I was growing up watching ‘Full House’, and him being this anchor keeping his family together, watching my girls process this trauma of this sort of loss they were going through with COVID, was sort of one of the greatest gifts I could have ever imagined."