Jeannie Mai and Jeezy Welcome New Baby and Reveal Name

Getty

"I asked God for a life of love and happiness. He sent me my family," Mai captioned her Instagram post.

Four months after revealing her baby bump and pregnancy to the world, Jeannie Mai is a mom. "The Real" co-host shared the big news to her Instagram on Tuesday with one major reveal -- and one missing reveal!

"I asked God for a life of love and happiness," Mai captioned her image. "He sent me my family."

Well, she must have been hanging on to that family pretty closely still -- or at least when the picture was taken -- because there was no baby in evidence. Instead, fans were treated to a baby blanket with feet on them and a card revealing the baby's name.

Thus, fans now know that Jeannie and Jeezy are the proud parents to a new baby named Jenkins, but they don't know anything else. We don't yet know how big the baby was, exactly when the baby was born -- there has been speculation that January 5 was the birth date -- or even if the baby is a boy or a girl.

The gender of the baby was actually a topic that Jeannie spoke about shortly after revealing her pregnancy. Talking to Women's Wear Daily, the host said that she didn't want to know the baby's gender beforehand as she had no intention of targeting a particular color or aesthetic.

Instead, she went all out in every direction. "I'm getting everything because I want the baby to have options," she explained. "It's very awakening to see how much you put your baby into very specific stereotypes, based on whether or not you know it's a boy or a girl."

Now that she does know, Jeannie and Jeezy can decide how to move forward with raising their child. It certainly sounds like they won't be leaning too hard into those gender stereotypes, letting Jenkins help define their own life and identity from the start.

As for the name, it seems that Jeannie and Jeezy may have had this name in their minds for a while now, or at least they've been set on matching the first letters of their own names. Last month, Jeannie shared a tweet where she referred to her then-unborn child as "Baby J."

One thing that is for certain, though, is that Mai will probably have a lot to say about "Baby J" and motherhood real soon on "The Real." We wouldn't even be surprised if she checks in from maternity leave -- or they check in on her.